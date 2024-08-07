Inspirational Woman: Amna Zaidi | Transformation Advisor, Consultant & Speaker

Amna Zaidi is a leading business Transformation Advisor, Consultant and International Speaker.

As a qualified Chartered Accountant, Amna Zaidi first reported to a company Board at just 24 years old, as the only female, Asian and Muslim in her position, an experience that has shaped her. Spending over two decades working in banking and financial services for companies including NatWest/The Royal Bank of Scotland, Deloitte and Lloyds HBOS, Amna can step into almost any industry supporting top-level executives from the Boardroom to C-Suite, advising on business transformational matters ranging from takeovers, mergers, all forms of negotiation, leadership training, employee engagement, inclusion and diversity and more to ensure responsible strategies for long-term business success.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your background.

With over two decades of experience in banking and financial services, I am a business transformation advisor, consultant, and international speaker. I have had the privilege of working with esteemed organisations such as NatWest/Royal Bank of Scotland, Deloitte, and Lloyds TSB.

Leading transformation teams of over 300 and managing budgets exceeding £80 million through challenging times, has been a central part of my professional journey.

A pivotal moment in my career came at just 24 when I reported to a company Board as the only female, Asian, and Muslim in that position—an experience that profoundly influenced my path. Today, I run a thriving transformation consulting, training, and speaking business and serve on the board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW), where I am deeply engaged in my passions.

I am recognised for my expertise in Transformation and Change Management, Diversity & Inclusion, and Sustainability & ESG, and frequently share my insights at international conferences, including the Oxford Leadership Conference in 2024. In my personal time, I volunteer with the Samaritans, providing emotional support to those in need.

Amna, you reported to a company Board at just 24 years old, breaking numerous barriers as the only female, Asian, and Muslim in your position. How did this experience shape your career and influence your approach to business transformation?

Being appointed to a company Board at 24 was a defining moment in my career. As the only female, Asian, and Muslim in that role, I encountered unique challenges that profoundly shaped my approach to leadership. This experience taught me the importance of resilience, empathy, and inclusivity, and it bolstered my confidence in leading effectively. It also showed me how to assert my position at the senior leadership table, particularly when my peers and superiors were unaccustomed to voices like mine.

These values have since guided my professional journey, shaping how I navigate complexities and drive meaningful change. They continue to leave a lasting impact on the people I support and advise.

You have spent over two decades in the banking and financial services industry. What are some of the most significant changes you’ve witnessed in the sector and how have they influenced your work?

Firstly, the rise of digital technology has transformed customer interactions with financial institutions, leading to greater demands for convenience and personalised services. This shift has driven me to integrate advanced technologies into business processes, enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Secondly, increased regulatory scrutiny and compliance requirements have become prominent. This focus on robust risk management and transparent reporting has required me to ensure that strategies align with the latest standards while maintaining organisational agility.

The growing emphasis on sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria is another key change. Investors and customers now prioritise ethical practices, which has influenced my work by integrating ESG considerations into business strategies and transformation initiatives.

The push for greater diversity and inclusion has highlighted the importance of diverse perspectives. This focus has inspired me to advocate for more inclusive practices and policies within the organisations I support.

Your career has spanned prestigious institutions like NatWest, Deloitte and Lloyds HBOS. Can you share a key lesson from each of these experiences that has contributed to your success as a business transformation advisor?

The importance of customer-centricity became clear to me early on. My stakeholders were my customers, and this naturally taught me to place value at the heart of every decision. I focused on understanding their needs and recognised the strong correlation between customer satisfaction and business success.

I also learned the power of analytical thinking and innovation. This experience sharpened my problem-solving skills and my ability to think creatively. It reinforced the value of leveraging data and innovative approaches to drive strategic decisions and deliver measurable results for the clients I support.

Over the years, I have navigated numerous significant organisational changes, including mergers, acquisitions, and separations. Leading teams through these transitions underscored the critical role of effective leadership and adaptability in managing change. I now convey these lessons through my leadership programmes, consultations, and talks.

As a seasoned consultant and international speaker, what do you believe are the most critical skills for effectively driving business transformation in today’s rapidly evolving market?

I would say strong leadership skills are paramount. They enable leaders to inspire and motivate teams, as well as influence stakeholders at all levels of the organisation. A critical aspect of this leadership is having the financial acumen to convert investment in change into tangible business benefits, thereby achieving sustainable growth.

Additionally, the ability to foresee industry trends, market shifts, and emerging technologies is crucial. This foresight allows leaders to create a clear, forward-thinking strategy that aligns with the organisation’s long-term goals. Effective communication of this vision, coupled with addressing resistance and fostering a culture that embraces innovation, is fundamental to guiding an organisation through successful transformation.

Breaking through multiple glass ceilings early in your career must have come with challenges. How did you overcome these obstacles and what advice would you give to others facing similar situations?

Throughout my career, I embraced challenges as opportunities for personal and professional growth, knowing that resilience is built over time by facing challenges head-on. Learning to confidently advocate for my worth and capabilities was crucial for my development and success. I stayed true to my values and strived to be authentic in everything I did, which helped build trust and respect. As I progressed, I made it a point to help others by sharing my experiences and providing mentorship, which not only strengthened my network but also reinforced my knowledge and skills. Additionally, I committed to lifelong learning and skills development to stay ahead in a very competitive environment.

In your view, how can organisations better support diversity and inclusion, especially in leadership roles within the financial services industry?

By believing that diversity and inclusion are not just ethical imperatives, but also strategic business priorities that drive innovation, improve financial performance, enhance decision-making, increase employee engagement, bolster reputation and expand market reach.

Technology and digital transformation are pivotal in modern business strategies. How do you see these elements continuing to shape the future of banking and financial services?

Advanced data analytics and AI are revolutionising the banking industry by enabling banks to offer highly personalised services tailored to individual customer demands, thus enhancing the overall customer experience. This technology facilitates seamless integration across channels, ensuring that customer interactions are both convenient and consistent.

The implementation of robotic process automation and AI allows for the optimisation of numerous routine tasks, significantly reducing operational costs and minimising errors. This technological advancement frees up staff to concentrate on more complex, value-adding activities relevant to their roles, further enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of banking services.

As a qualified Chartered Accountant, what role do you believe financial expertise plays in successful business transformation and how can aspiring professionals prepare themselves for such roles?

Financial expertise plays a crucial role in successful business transformation. It ensures that strategic initiatives are financially viable, risks are properly managed, and value is maximised. With this expertise, you can identify cost-saving opportunities and improve operational efficiencies, making projects financially sustainable and ensuring a high return on investment.

This sets you apart, making you highly qualified to advise on the complexities of transformation and change. To reach this level of proficiency, it’s essential to acquire relevant qualifications, gain diverse industry experience, pursue continuous learning, seek mentorships, and build a network with industry professionals who can provide valuable insights into the profession.

Looking forward, what are your aspirations for the next phase of your career and what impact do you hope to make on the business world and the communities you serve?

My mission is to share the wisdom I’ve accumulated over two decades, not to replicate myself but to help others exceed my achievements. From a young age, I was thrust into challenging situations where others might say “I don’t know,” but I was expected to know.

I am committed to mentoring and developing the next generation of professionals, particularly those from underrepresented groups. By sharing my experiences and insights, I aim to empower others to overcome obstacles and reach their career aspirations.

I aspire to become a thought leader in the industry through various means, including giving talks, delivering training, and coaching emerging leaders. By imparting my knowledge and best practices, I hope to cultivate a culture of mentorship and talent development. Ultimately, I want to build a pipeline of skilled, confident leaders ready to drive future business success.

