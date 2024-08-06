How can leaders stop workplace loneliness in its tracks?

By Lesley Cooper

Although the world is becoming increasingly interconnected, many people still experience feelings of loneliness, with studies indicating that one in five workers feel lonely during their typical working day.

Given the alarming evidence linking loneliness directly to greater mental health risks, it becomes crucial for leaders across all sectors to address this issue.

With the adoption of remote and hybrid working models in recent years, the importance of fostering a sense of connection and belonging among people at work has become evident. Interestingly, interactions with colleagues alone are not enough to prevent loneliness, and employees working from home are not necessarily lonelier than those working on-site.

Loneliness can result in a range of detrimental outcomes, spanning both mental and physical ill-health, leading to increased rates of illness and premature mortality. People experiencing loneliness often require more frequent healthcare services, which contributes to higher social costs associated with managing their health problems. What’s more, loneliness is estimated to cost UK employers £2.5 billion annually.

Leaders and managers must therefore learn to recognise the signs of loneliness and take proactive steps to build a safe and inclusive culture where each person feels valued, connected and supported. Here we discuss what they can do to tackle loneliness in the workplace and offer effective support to their employees.

Cultivating a culture of psychological safety

The first step in combating loneliness is to create a culture where everyone feels safe to openly express their thoughts and emotions – a culture of psychological safety. A psychologically safe workplace fosters openness encourages self-expression and promotes collaborative problem-solving. To break down any existing stigmas that may prevent people from speaking up, leaders should demonstrate sensitivity, empathy and honesty, leading their team by example. When employees see that their leaders are sincere, they are more likely to feel comfortable sharing their concerns without fear of consequences or judgment.

Encouraging no-agenda conversations

Even just a few minutes of a no-agenda conversation – casual, unstructured chat during breaks or in between meetings – can make a real difference and significantly improve interpersonal relationships. When these conversations become embedded into the company’s culture, people feel seen, heard and empowered to forge strong and authentic bonds with one another. Not only will this make it easier to notice when someone seems down or isolated, but it will also make more people feel comfortable to openly talk about their struggles.

Building a sense of community

When people can closely identify with others, they are more likely to feel a sense of belonging. That’s why building a community around the workplace is essential to combat loneliness. Working together towards a common goal beyond their individual selves brings colleagues together, making their work lives more meaningful and purposeful. As a result, this creates support networks that improve overall wellbeing and mitigate loneliness.

Providing access to support services

Leaders simply can’t have all the answers when it comes to addressing loneliness in the workplace. But they can be there to listen and signpost accessible support, playing a key role in providing access to support services and counselling. Ensuring employees have a safe, non-judgmental space to discuss their feelings is vital. This support might come from trusted colleagues or professional therapists, whose services should be readily accessible. By offering these resources, leaders can prevent loneliness from escalating into more severe issues and cultivate a culture of care and support.

Leaders who see an increase in uptake for support services should be proactive in analysing the root causes of distressing feelings to prevent others from needing access to these services in the future as well.

All of the above tips are intertwined – psychological safety is a necessary foundation for building a culture of honesty, fostering internal communities and creating a non-judgmental, safe space. Together, they can effectively reduce loneliness in the workplace, marking a major step towards a healthy and thriving organisation.

About the author



Lesley Cooper is a management consultant with over 25 years of experience in the design and delivery of all elements of employee well-being management programmes. In 1997 Lesley founded WorkingWell, an award-winning specialist consultancy that helps companies manage workplace pressure in a way that facilitates growth and development. She is also the co-author of Brave New Leader: How to Transform Workplace Pressure into Sustainable Performance and Growth.