Inspirational Woman: Rachel Noble | Founder, The Noble Apothecary

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Yes, and I think it’s a really important and beneficial activity. Having a plan helps you to focus on what you need to do to develop the skills and experience to reach your goals, and it helps to keep you focused on progress. When I started my career in healthcare, my ambition was always to be a CEO by the time I was 45. I never expected that I would be a CEO of my own company by 35!

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Lots, but I think it’s critical to learn to face and embrace challenges as an opportunity for learning and growth. Success is so much sweeter when you’ve had to overcome obstacles to get to your goal, so I try to remind myself that one day, I’ll look back on the challenge and I’ll be so glad I kept going!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I’ve had many emails from customers who tell me that The Noble Apothecary has fixed their chronic skin conditions, and that’s an achievement that I couldn’t be more proud of. Knowing that people feel confident and comfortable in their skin as a result of the products I make has been the most humbling and wonderful aspect of what I do.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I have always set myself very clear goals which I revisit often. I take the view that if you don’t know where you’re going, it’s very hard to get there!

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I’ve been both a mentor and a mentee and I think it’s one of the most rewarding experiences, whichever role you’re in.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?

I would make negotiation skills an essential part of the curriculum for girls. I was mentored by a male CEO in my early career who told me, ‘you’re the one who decides your worth so negotiate accordingly!’ He taught me that – when you’re being offered a role or a deal – you have what somebody else wants, which puts you in a strong position. It can be intimidating to ask for more money or better terms, but I think it’s empowering to realise that we can make great strides towards parity by advocating for ourselves.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Don’t second guess yourself. Your instinct is always right!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

My next challenge is to launch The Noble Apothecary’s new serum in summer which I’m so excited for. In terms of future achievements, I want to continue to grow and develop the brand so that it’s recognised as a leader in green beauty and wellbeing.