Inspirational Woman: Tori Nunn | CEO, Knoops

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am currently CEO of Knoops. We prepare expertly crafted chocolate drinks in our cafes and offer products to make the drinks at home.

I started off achieving a degree in law at Bristol University, but soon decided I didn’t want to work in legal. Instead, I applied to the Big Four and landed a role at KPMG where I got my ACA. Audit isn’t the most interesting career start, but it helped me build financial understanding and I met some great friends and mentors.

From there, I worked in a number of accounting roles and then had my two children and decided to move out of the City. My network introduced me to William Gordon Harris, Knoops’ Executive Chairman, who needed some help in early-stage funding at Knoops.

I came in to help with the finance but fell in love with the product and ethos. I then had a break for treatment for breast cancer, and when I came back the role evolved. I am constantly learning but can apply lots of my financial logic and experience.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Not really – I think once you do an ACA there is a path, but the move from financial derivatives to chocolate drinks is quite stark!

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes, there are always challenges, but overcoming them is what makes us grow and become better leaders. After having my children and cancer I didn’t know where to go next, but my experiences gave me strength and shaped a new path – a path of which I’m thoroughly enjoying!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My children and watching them develop is my biggest achievement. I am also proud of overcoming breast cancer at 35 and working alongside this.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Hard work and believing in your team. Early on, a mentor told me that having a team that is better than you is key to success. I’ve been able to apply my wider experience to my role, but having a strong team is what makes the biggest impact.