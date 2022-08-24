Tips on how to be more confident in the workplace

“You just need to be more confident.”

Have you ever had this ‘feedback’ at work? Personally, this kind of inane advice makes my blood boil. If only I’d thought of that! Wait a moment, I’ll just flick my confidence switch to ‘on’…

You’ll notice these same people rarely have much to say about how to improve your confidence, so what can you do?

I like Lewis Howes’ Confidence Equation:

Congruence + Competence + Connection = Confidence

What does this mean? Essentially, that confidence isn’t a ‘thing’ in its own right; it’s made up of several elements combined. As I looked at ways to develop each one, I learned that I (and indeed my clients) already had much of what was needed. This often happens: we don’t give ourselves credit for how much we are capable of. In other words, you don’t need to be adding NEW skills, but merely leveraging what already exists.

This feels more achievable! So how should you implement it at work?

Congruence

When we are out of alignment and behaving in ways that don’t fit with our values or authentic selves, our confidence takes a hit; we show up as someone else, as though hiding behind a mask. It’s not uncommon to feel the need to do this at work in order to belong to the team, to handle the politics or to disguise parts of ourselves/lives that we perceive make us look weak in front of co-workers. The workplace can feel like the school playground as we try to fit in and not catch the eye of the bully!

When we don’t behave in line with who we are, it can be unsettling and impact us outside of work as well, hence it is important to our wellbeing to do something about it.

How to implement this at work:

Write a statement about who you are and how you want to show up at work.

Think about how you want others to feel or what you want them to say after they have had an interaction with you and articulate how you need to behave to achieve this.

Consider what you are/are not prepared to tolerate from and for yourself. Be sure to write down what those boundaries are and how you will respond if they are breached.

Keep this ‘Character Commitment’ to hand so you can reinforce it with yourself regularly, especially when others test your resolve!

One of the positive impacts of the pandemic was employers’ increased appreciation that their employees are whole people with lives outside of work. From clerk to CEO, everyone was dealing with domestic issues such as forced confinement, illness, home schooling, loneliness, mental health challenges, etc. It was a great leveller in this regard. If your employer is still behaving as though you need to leave your home life at the office entrance, my advice is to start looking for a new employer.