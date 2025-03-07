International Women’s Day 2025 | A call to accelerate change

Each year, International Women’s Day (IWD) offers a chance to reflect on the progress made in women’s rights and the journey that lies ahead. In 2025, the theme is “Accelerate Action” a call to speed up efforts to break down barriers and address the challenges women face globally.

The call to Accelerate Action

Gender equality is still far from being achieved. According to the World Economic Forum, at the current pace, it could take 134 years to close the gender gap entirely. This projection makes the theme for this year more urgent than ever. “Accelerate Action” focuses on moving beyond words to implement tangible changes in workplaces, communities, and policies.

A key part of this year’s campaign is supporting organisations that promote women’s empowerment. Many events will also incorporate fundraising for women-centred charities, making International Women’s Day a significant day for giving as well as celebrating.

Getting involved

In-person events – across the UK will include everything from panel discussions and networking sessions to workshops on career development and wellbeing. These events provide opportunities to learn from inspiring women, share stories and build connections.

Online events – ensure that no matter where you are, you can join in. Platforms like Eventbrite offer virtual discussions, live-streamed talks and global networking opportunities. This makes it easier than ever to participate in International Women’s Day activities from anywhere in the world.

Some notable events include:

Check Eventbrite UK or the International Women’s Day website for more information and to find events near you.

Why International Women’s Day matters

The fight for gender equality is far from over. Women continue to face discrimination, unequal pay and underrepresentation in leadership roles. Progress is being made, but it is slow. That’s why accelerating action is so critical.

IWD is a reminder of the power of collective effort. It’s a day to celebrate achievements, but also a call to push harder for change. By working together, we can create a world where gender equality is not just a dream, but a reality.

Takeaway

International Women’s Day 2025 is about urgency and action. It’s about moving beyond promises and taking steps that make a real difference. Whether you attend an event, support a cause, or simply reflect on how you can contribute, your actions matter.

Let’s make this year’s International Women’s Day a turning point. For event details and more information, visit the International Women’s Day website. Together, we can accelerate action for a more equal world.