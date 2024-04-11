Work less, live more in a 4 day week

Think about the last time you had a great weekend. Maybe you caught up with friends, spent quality time with family or just had some precious moments to yourself to unwind and relax. Now, imagine if that refreshed, ready-to-tackle-the-world feeling wasn’t just a two-day affair but extended into an extra day.
For decades, the 5 day workweek has been as much a part of our lives as morning coffee and rush-hour traffic. It’s a rhythm many of us march to without much thought. But where did this rhythm come from? Believe it or not, the concept of the 5 day workweek didn’t become standard until the early 20th century, as industrialists like Henry Ford sought to boost productivity by giving workers two full days off to rest and importantly, enjoy leisure activities (which often involved spending money, including on cars).
But here’s the thing, as our society evolves, so do our work habits and our understanding of productivity and wellbeing. Enter the idea of the 4 day workweek, a concept that’s been gaining momentum in recent years as more people and companies search for a better balance between work and life. The thought is simple yet revolutionary. By working fewer days, could we achieve more, more productivity, more happiness and more balance?
We’re not just talking about cutting hours for the sake of it. We’re exploring a shift in how we view work, success and what it means to live a fulfilling life. Let’s delve into the heart of this fascinating topic, examining the perks, the challenges and the real-world implications of moving towards a 4 day workweek. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the traditional work schedule or you’re dreaming of that extra day to call your own, this conversation is for you.