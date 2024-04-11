Work less, live more in a 4 day week

Starting off: The traditional 5 day week

So, you know the drill. Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 (or something like that). It’s what most of us grew up knowing as the “norm.” This setup has its roots deep in history and industrial times when factories needed to run efficiently. The good? It’s familiar, and for many businesses, it works like a well-oiled machine. The not-so-good? It can be a grind. By Friday, many of us are watching the clock, counting down to the weekend.

Enter the 4 day workweek

Now, imagine this, working one less day but still getting the job done. Sounds good, right? That’s the 4 day workweek for you. Typically, this means longer hours on the days you work, but then you get a three-day weekend. Every. Single. Week.

The perks of working less… sort of

Better work-life balance: With an extra day off, you’ve got more time for hobbies, family, friends or just staying in bed. It’s like having a mini-holiday every week.

Less burnout: Fewer days at work could mean less stress and a lower chance of burning out. It’s about working smarter, not longer.

Greener footprint: Less commuting equals less pollution. Good for you, great for the planet.

The flip side

Longer days: Those workdays? They’re going to feel longer. If you’re not a fan of long hours, this might be a deal-breaker.

Not for every job: Some industries just can’t compress their hours. Hospitals, retail and others need people on the ground, making a 4 day week tricky.

Adjustment period: Businesses and employees both need to adapt. It’s a shift in thinking and doing, which can take time and effort.

What’s the verdict?

The 4 day workweek isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but it’s gaining traction. Companies around the world are experimenting with it and seeing positive results, like happier employees and even increased productivity. The key? Flexibility and a willingness to adapt. Whether it’s right for you or your workplace, well, that’s a conversation worth having. Whether you’re dreaming of that extra day off or you love the routine you’ve got, it’s all about finding what works best for you and your life.