11/04/2024
Work less, live more in a 4 day week

Think about the last time you had a great weekend. Maybe you caught up with friends, spent quality time with family or just had some precious moments to yourself to unwind and relax. Now, imagine if that refreshed, ready-to-tackle-the-world feeling wasn’t just a two-day affair but extended into an extra day.

For decades, the 5 day workweek has been as much a part of our lives as morning coffee and rush-hour traffic. It’s a rhythm many of us march to without much thought. But where did this rhythm come from? Believe it or not, the concept of the 5 day workweek didn’t become standard until the early 20th century, as industrialists like Henry Ford sought to boost productivity by giving workers two full days off to rest and importantly, enjoy leisure activities (which often involved spending money, including on cars).

But here’s the thing, as our society evolves, so do our work habits and our understanding of productivity and wellbeing. Enter the idea of the 4 day workweek, a concept that’s been gaining momentum in recent years as more people and companies search for a better balance between work and life. The thought is simple yet revolutionary. By working fewer days, could we achieve more, more productivity, more happiness and more balance?

We’re not just talking about cutting hours for the sake of it. We’re exploring a shift in how we view work, success and what it means to live a fulfilling life. Let’s delve into the heart of this fascinating topic, examining the perks, the challenges and the real-world implications of moving towards a 4 day workweek. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the traditional work schedule or you’re dreaming of that extra day to call your own, this conversation is for you.

Starting off: The traditional 5 day week

So, you know the drill. Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 (or something like that). It’s what most of us grew up knowing as the “norm.” This setup has its roots deep in history and industrial times when factories needed to run efficiently. The good? It’s familiar, and for many businesses, it works like a well-oiled machine. The not-so-good? It can be a grind. By Friday, many of us are watching the clock, counting down to the weekend.

Enter the 4 day workweek

Now, imagine this, working one less day but still getting the job done. Sounds good, right? That’s the 4 day workweek for you. Typically, this means longer hours on the days you work, but then you get a three-day weekend. Every. Single. Week.

The perks of working less… sort of

Better work-life balance: With an extra day off, you’ve got more time for hobbies, family, friends or just staying in bed. It’s like having a mini-holiday every week.

Less burnout: Fewer days at work could mean less stress and a lower chance of burning out. It’s about working smarter, not longer.

Greener footprint: Less commuting equals less pollution. Good for you, great for the planet.

The flip side

Longer days: Those workdays? They’re going to feel longer. If you’re not a fan of long hours, this might be a deal-breaker.

Not for every job: Some industries just can’t compress their hours. Hospitals, retail and others need people on the ground, making a 4 day week tricky.

Adjustment period: Businesses and employees both need to adapt. It’s a shift in thinking and doing, which can take time and effort.

What’s the verdict?

The 4 day workweek isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but it’s gaining traction. Companies around the world are experimenting with it and seeing positive results, like happier employees and even increased productivity. The key? Flexibility and a willingness to adapt. Whether it’s right for you or your workplace, well, that’s a conversation worth having. Whether you’re dreaming of that extra day off or you love the routine you’ve got, it’s all about finding what works best for you and your life.

Check out our dedicated career section here for simple, helpful tips on getting ahead at work. Whether you’re just starting or looking for a change, we’ve got advice to help you move forward. Discover how to make your CV stand out, ace interviews and navigate your job with confidence.

