Join us at our WeAreTech Festival – 16 June London

Join us at our sister site event WeAreTech Festival, a gathering of over 350 awesome women in tech in person and 100’s online who are super keen to progress in their careers and network with like-minded women in the tech industry.
You can join us either in person or from the comfort of your own home if you choose!
We have built an incredible agenda to motivate and inspire you to reach that next step in your career – if you are stuck in a rut and trying to figure out what comes next, joining us will be just the tonic you need. We kick off the day with an insightful speech from Edwina Dunn OBE, founder of the Tesco Clubcard and one of the most inspiring charities for girls, The Female Lead. As we move through the morning, we will talk about how to banish the fear of failure and banish those inner critical voices with leading exec coach and author, Georgie Dickens. Post break we are sharpening our core negotiation skills with the author of ‘We Have A Deal, How to Negotiate with Intelligence, Flexibility and Power’, Natalie Reynolds. Not only will you learn how to get the best outcomes, but you are also going to have a hell of a lot of fun doing it (expect some arm wrestling!). We also have included several real-life stories and panels where you can hear tons of advice and tips from the top, whilst covering a whole heap of diverse perspectives. These panels are not to be missed and include speakers from Amazon, OVO Energy, Meta, ITN, Barclays, and EY.
Before we close for a fabulous lunch and networking, you will also get to hear from the amazing June Sarpong OBE who will be speaking about intersectionality, authenticity, and how to achieve success your way!
In the afternoon YOU get to shape your learning by attending any one of our 16 different elective sessions. Whether it is Health and Wellbeing, Leadership, Networking and Connections, or Visibility and Impact that floats your boat, you can choose the session that suits your personal learning agenda.
Our speakers are second to none! Not only do we have four incredible keynote speakers, but we also have over 40 other speakers from organisations such as Meta, Barclays, PwC, OVO Energy, ITN, Accenture, and EY. We are super proud to be flying in two incredible speakers, Ann Hiatt, author of “Bet on Yourself”, who previously worked for Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, and Jessica Forster who is flying in from Thailand to talk about spiritual health on the Health and Wellbeing stage.
June Sarpong OBE is one of the world’s leading speakers, educators, and Top 10 DEI executives with over two decades of professional experience in the U.K and U.S. She made history in 2019 when she became the first-ever Global Director of Creative Diversity for the BBC and the first Black woman to sit on the corporation’s Executive Committee, Sarpong led the D&I strategy and implementation for the BBC’s 500million plus global audience as well as internal creative teams and external production supply chain.
Did we mention we also have a book signing from Dame Stephanie Shirley CH (one of the most legendary women in tech).
Her incredible book will be available for sale and you will also get the chance to meet Dame Stephanie (otherwise known as Steve) in person. To find out more about Dame Stephanie visit here
We have a full exhibition area for you to engage with our partners and charities. We have speed networking in the morning to enable you to grow your networks with our guests, and just as we close for the day, there will be an opportunity to meet a mentor through our speed mentoring exercise with senior leaders. We also have three on-site coaches who will be on hand all day to answer your career coaching questions and provide advice on your workplace dilemas!
Meet Faye, Faith and Lucy, our awesome onsite coaching team.
Our Festival has been designed around and created for:
Those who manage teams of women in tech and who are seeking ideas on how to retain their female technologists
In-person attendees will have access to an entire exhibition floor where you can:
Speak with our on-site career coaches about achieving your ambitions and addressing any concern