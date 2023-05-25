Join us at our WeAreTech Festival – 16 June London

Just three weeks to go till our fantastic WeAreTech Festival We would love you to join us!

16 June 2023 – etc.Venues, Bishopsgate, London

Join us at our sister site event WeAreTech Festival, a gathering of over 350 awesome women in tech in person and 100’s online who are super keen to progress in their careers and network with like-minded women in the tech industry.

You can join us either in person or from the comfort of your own home if you choose!

We have built an incredible agenda to motivate and inspire you to reach that next step in your career – if you are stuck in a rut and trying to figure out what comes next, joining us will be just the tonic you need. We kick off the day with an insightful speech from Edwina Dunn OBE, founder of the Tesco Clubcard and one of the most inspiring charities for girls, The Female Lead. As we move through the morning, we will talk about how to banish the fear of failure and banish those inner critical voices with leading exec coach and author, Georgie Dickens. Post break we are sharpening our core negotiation skills with the author of ‘We Have A Deal, How to Negotiate with Intelligence, Flexibility and Power’, Natalie Reynolds. Not only will you learn how to get the best outcomes, but you are also going to have a hell of a lot of fun doing it (expect some arm wrestling!). We also have included several real-life stories and panels where you can hear tons of advice and tips from the top, whilst covering a whole heap of diverse perspectives. These panels are not to be missed and include speakers from Amazon, OVO Energy, Meta, ITN, Barclays, and EY.

Before we close for a fabulous lunch and networking, you will also get to hear from the amazing June Sarpong OBE who will be speaking about intersectionality, authenticity, and how to achieve success your way!

In the afternoon YOU get to shape your learning by attending any one of our 16 different elective sessions. Whether it is Health and Wellbeing, Leadership, Networking and Connections, or Visibility and Impact that floats your boat, you can choose the session that suits your personal learning agenda.