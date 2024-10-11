National Coming Out Day | 1 in 5 LGBT+ employees bullied in the workplace & a quarter go back into the closet 

One in five (19%) of LGBT+ young adults have been bullied at work and a quarter (25%) go back into the closet when starting their careers, research by Just Like Us has found.
The majority (65%) of LGBT+ young adults say a company’s commitment to EDI is ‘very important’ when applying for jobs. Only 39% of LGBT+ employees feel able to be themselves in the workplace, compared to half (49%) of their straight colleagues.
The charity has released a series of recommendations for employees as LGBT+ workers face disproportionate challenges in the workplace.
One LGBT+ employee who responded to the research survey said they couldn’t come out at work because it is:
“Not safe, can’t risk backlash or losing support”. Another respondent said their concern was “‘fear of judgement and labelling.”
The research also pointed to an “LGBT+ pay gap”. LGBT+ young adults made less than their non-LGBT+ counterparts, with 24% of LGBT+ young adults making less than £19,999 per year, compared to 16% of non-LGBT+ young adults.
LGBT+ young people experience challenges in many areas of their lives, and these experiences can also impact their experiences at work. LGBT+ respondents who grow up with unsupportive families are twice as likely to lack confidence that they will have a career they will enjoy, compared with LGBT+ respondents whose families accept them for who they are.
Just Like Us works with a range of employers through corporate partnerships, and the charity provides workplace panel speakers, volunteering opportunities for staff to mentor LGBT+ young adults, and support with running fundraisers.
The charity recommends that workplaces strengthen the support they offer LGBT+ employees, enabling them to attract, retain and support LGBT+ talent, in the following ways:
- Provide senior LGBT+ career mentors for LGBT+ young adults to help them seek support and be able to see that they can progress their careers as their authentic selves.
- Update policies to better support LGBT+ employees, such as paternity, adoption leave and transitioning at work policies.
- Make clear the organisation’s year-round commitment to allyship by providing meaningful volunteering opportunities for LGBT+ and ally staff to support LGBT+ charities and causes.
- Speak up about current issues LGBT+ people (and therefore staff) may be facing; this is particularly important in a time where there is rising transphobia and hate crime.
- Implement diverse recruitment practices, ensuring all staff inductions are LGBT+ inclusive, signposting to support, and establishing a LGBT+ employee network (if there isn’t one already).
- Ensure anti-LGBT+ bullying is not tolerated. This is particularly important as LGBT+ respondents faced higher incidences of workplace bullying.
- Show visible signs of acceptance through activities such as taking part in a Rainbow Ribbons fundraiser or organising LGBT+ workplace panel talks.
- Celebrate intersectional diversity. LGBT+ respondents who were also people of colour or had a faith faced further challenges and therefore need more support.
Amy Wilson, a Just Like Us ambassador, said:
“I think having a designated role to champion LGBT+ equality in the workplace and collaborating with external LGBT+ groups can help prevent LGBT+ workers feeling burned out from having to be constant advocates.
“I tend to be treated as an expert on LGBT+ issues in the workplace, with superiors asking me for advice on those topics fairly regularly. I’m happy to do it because I have a background in researching LGBT+ issues in healthcare, but I have plenty of friends whose workplaces put a lot of pressure on them to educate their colleagues with no compensation and it can be incredibly draining.”
Laura Mackay, Chief Executive of Just Like Us, the LGBT+ young people’s charity, said:
“On National Coming Out Day, we must confront the stark reality that many LGBT+ employees continue to face bullying and exclusion in the workplace. Our research shows that one in five LGBT+ young adults has experienced bullying at work, and a significant number feel compelled to hide their true selves in the workplace.
“At Just Like Us, we are committed to driving change by advocating for inclusive workplace practices, and we urge employers to take meaningful steps to create supportive environments where LGBT+ employees can thrive. This includes implementing robust anti-bullying policies, providing mentorship opportunities, and ensuring that all employees feel seen and valued.
“Inclusion is not a buzzword; it’s a fundamental part of building a thriving workplace culture, and by celebrating and actively supporting LGBT+ talent, we can create spaces where everyone can succeed and contribute fully.”