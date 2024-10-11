National Coming Out Day | 1 in 5 LGBT+ employees bullied in the workplace & a quarter go back into the closet 

One in five (19%) of LGBT+ young adults have been bullied at work and a quarter (25%) go back into the closet when starting their careers, research by Just Like Us has found.

The majority (65%) of LGBT+ young adults say a company’s commitment to EDI is ‘very important’ when applying for jobs. Only 39% of LGBT+ employees feel able to be themselves in the workplace, compared to half (49%) of their straight colleagues.

The charity has released a series of recommendations for employees as LGBT+ workers face disproportionate challenges in the workplace.

One LGBT+ employee who responded to the research survey said they couldn’t come out at work because it is:

“Not safe, can’t risk backlash or losing support”. Another respondent said their concern was “‘fear of judgement and labelling.”

The research also pointed to an “LGBT+ pay gap”. LGBT+ young adults made less than their non-LGBT+ counterparts, with 24% of LGBT+ young adults making less than £19,999 per year, compared to 16% of non-LGBT+ young adults.

LGBT+ young people experience challenges in many areas of their lives, and these experiences can also impact their experiences at work. LGBT+ respondents who grow up with unsupportive families are twice as likely to lack confidence that they will have a career they will enjoy, compared with LGBT+ respondents whose families accept them for who they are.

Just Like Us works with a range of employers through corporate partnerships, and the charity provides workplace panel speakers, volunteering opportunities for staff to mentor LGBT+ young adults, and support with running fundraisers.

The charity recommends that workplaces strengthen the support they offer LGBT+ employees, enabling them to ​​attract, retain and support LGBT+ talent, in the following ways:

Provide senior LGBT+ career mentors for LGBT+ young adults to help them seek support and be able to see that they can progress their careers as their authentic selves.

Update policies to better support LGBT+ employees, such as paternity, adoption leave and transitioning at work policies.

Make clear the organisation’s year-round commitment to allyship by providing meaningful volunteering opportunities for LGBT+ and ally staff to support LGBT+ charities and causes.

Speak up about current issues LGBT+ people (and therefore staff) may be facing; this is particularly important in a time where there is rising transphobia and hate crime.

Implement diverse recruitment practices, ensuring all staff inductions are LGBT+ inclusive, signposting to support, and establishing a LGBT+ employee network (if there isn’t one already).

Ensure anti-LGBT+ bullying is not tolerated. This is particularly important as LGBT+ respondents faced higher incidences of workplace bullying.

Show visible signs of acceptance through activities such as taking part in a Rainbow Ribbons fundraiser or organising LGBT+ workplace panel talks.

Celebrate intersectional diversity. LGBT+ respondents who were also people of colour or had a faith faced further challenges and therefore need more support.

Amy Wilson, a Just Like Us ambassador, said:

“I think having a designated role to champion LGBT+ equality in the workplace and collaborating with external LGBT+ groups can help prevent LGBT+ workers feeling burned out from having to be constant advocates. “I tend to be treated as an expert on LGBT+ issues in the workplace, with superiors asking me for advice on those topics fairly regularly. I’m happy to do it because I have a background in researching LGBT+ issues in healthcare, but I have plenty of friends whose workplaces put a lot of pressure on them to educate their colleagues with no compensation and it can be incredibly draining.”

Laura Mackay, Chief Executive of Just Like Us, the LGBT+ young people’s charity, said: