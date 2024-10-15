SAD | When seasons affect your mood

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs at a specific time each year, usually during the autumn and winter months.

When the seasons shift, our bodies and minds can struggle to adapt. For those affected by SAD, this change can impact almost every aspect of life, from work and relationships to overall welbeing.

As the nights draw in and the days get shorter, many of us start to feel a noticeable change in our mood. The drop in temperature, the darker mornings and the absence of sunlight can leave us feeling low, unmotivated and sometimes even depressed. For some, this change in mood isn’t just a mild case of the ‘winter blues’, it’s something much more significant.

But what exactly is SAD? Why does it happen? And more importantly, how can we manage it?

What causes Seasonal Affective Disorder?

SAD is thought to be linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the autumn and winter months. Sunlight plays a crucial role in regulating our body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, which affects sleep patterns, energy levels, and mood. When there’s less sunlight, this clock can be disrupted, leading to feelings of lethargy and depression.

Another factor is serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood. Reduced sunlight can cause a drop in serotonin levels, which can trigger depression. Melatonin, another hormone that regulates sleep and mood, may also be affected by the seasonal changes. During winter, melatonin production increases, making people feel more tired and sluggish.

Recognising the symptoms

The symptoms of SAD can vary from person to person, but they often include:

Low mood or persistent sadness

Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed

Fatigue or low energy levels

Difficulty concentrating

Changes in appetite or weight

Sleep problems (either insomnia or oversleeping)

Feelings of hopelessness or worthlessness

For some, these symptoms may start in the autumn and continue through the winter months. Others may experience them more intensely during particularly dark and cold periods. The important thing to remember is that if these feelings persist and interfere with daily life, it’s essential to seek help.

Managing and treating SAD

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for SAD, but there are several ways to manage the symptoms and improve wellbeing during the colder months.

Light therapy

Light therapy is one of the most common treatments for SAD. It involves sitting near a specially designed lightbox that mimics natural sunlight. This can help regulate your body’s internal clock and boost serotonin levels. It’s usually recommended to use the lightbox for 20 to 30 minutes each morning during the autumn and winter months.

Get outside

Even when it’s cloudy, getting outside during daylight hours can make a difference. Exposure to natural light, even in small amounts, can help improve mood and energy levels. A brisk walk during lunch or spending time in a park can be enough to lift your spirits.

Exercise regularly

Physical activity is a powerful tool for managing SAD. Exercise releases endorphins, which can help combat feelings of sadness and anxiety. Whether it’s yoga, walking, or hitting the gym, find an activity that you enjoy and can stick with throughout the winter.

Maintain a routine

Structure can be key to managing SAD. Try to wake up and go to bed at the same time every day. This helps regulate your sleep pattern, which is often disrupted during the darker months. Keeping a consistent routine for meals, work, and leisure can also create a sense of stability.

Stay connected

Isolation can worsen symptoms of SAD. Reach out to friends and family, even if it’s just for a quick chat or a coffee. Surrounding yourself with positive people can help break the cycle of negative thoughts.

Consider professional help

If your symptoms are severe, it might be worth speaking to a professional. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is often recommended for people with SAD. This form of therapy can help you change negative thought patterns and develop coping strategies. In some cases, antidepressants may be prescribed to help manage symptoms.

Takeaway

Seasonal Affective Disorder is more than just feeling down during winter. It’s a genuine condition that affects many people, but it can be managed. Understanding the symptoms and taking proactive steps to maintain your mental wellbeing can make all the difference. Whether it’s using light therapy, staying active or simply making time for the things that bring you joy, there’s always a way to bring a little light back into your life.

If you’re struggling with SAD, remember that you’re not alone. Reach out, get support and be kind to yourself as the seasons change.