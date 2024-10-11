What dyslexics can teach leaders about innovation: 40% of entrepreneurs are dyslexic, from Richard Branson to Steve Jobs.

From Sir Richard Branson to the founder of IKEA, Ingvar Kamprad, from Jo Malone to Steve Jobs, each one of these entrepreneurs possessed a unique ability to see the world differently. To ask ‘what if?’ and ‘why not?’. To turn their passion into a successful business that redefined their sector.

And there is a key element to their success that they all share – Dyslexic Thinking.

40% of entrepreneurs are dyslexic, and it’s easy to understand why. Dyslexics process information differently. In the world of business, where thinking differently gives you a competitive edge, being unconventional helps dyslexics disrupt industries and drive innovation.

This start-up mentality that Dyslexic Thinkers possess is needed in business now more than ever. We are entering the Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR) driven by AI, which places a premium on ‘human’ skills that technology cannot replicate, like creativity and innovation. These are Dyslexic Thinking skills. New research from my charity, Made By Dyslexia, and Randstad Enterprise reveals that Dyslexic Thinking skills are the most in-demand skills in every job, across all sectors, globally TODAY.

As natural innovators, there’s lots that leaders and their teams can learn from dyslexics. So, let’s take a deeper look at the entrepreneurial traits that Dyslexic Thinkers have, and what everyone can learn from them.

What is Dyslexic Thinking?

Dyslexic Thinking is defined in the dictionary as:

An approach to problem solving, assessing information, and learning, often used by people with dyslexia, that involves pattern recognition, spatial reasoning, lateral thinking, and interpersonal communication.

There are 6 Dyslexic Thinking skills, each with their own subsets. While no two dyslexics are the same, all will have a combination of some of these skills:

Visualising Imagining Communicating Reasoning Connecting Exploring

Because dyslexic brains process information differently, we are naturally creative, good at problem-solving and talented communicators. We explore ideas in an energetic and passionate way, making us adept at bringing fresh and intuitive perspectives to the table. We use these skills to dream big, imagine new solutions and innovate in ways that others couldn’t conceive possible.

Dyslexics have the unique ability to imagine how a certain scenario will pan out, spot gaps and opportunities that others may miss, or visualise a product from all angles. This gives us an amazing advantage when it comes to designing new products, inventing new services or improving existing products on the market.

Dyslexic Thinkers also keep it simple. We are brilliant at using our enhanced reasoning skills to see the bigger picture and simplify things. This in turn can help us to be bold and act fast, capitalising on opportunities. We are great explainers and storytellers, adept at creating clear messages that win hearts and minds.

Because of our strong connecting skills and heightened emotional intelligence, Dyslexic Thinkers are fundamentally ‘people’ people – we are able to motivate, lead and inspire others. Being aware of our weaknesses and the need to focus on our strengths, we also become expert delegators. By having this greater understanding of ourselves and others, we’re able to create brilliant teams to grow companies faster.

Empowering Dyslexic Thinking in organisations everywhere

It’s clear to see the vital role that Dyslexic Thinking plays in business success. But the perception of dyslexia as a ‘weakness’ persists, due to outdated views of intelligence that continue to disadvantage Dyslexic Thinkers at work. According to our new Intelligence 5.0 report, 73% of people believe complex problem-solving is the best indicator of intelligence – a key skill of those with dyslexia. But despite this, 46% still value spelling, punctuation, and grammar accuracy, underscoring the need to rethink intelligence and how we measure it, both in the workplace, at school and in society at large.

It’s crucial that every organisation takes immediate steps to empower Dyslexic Thinkers, because valuing and developing these human skills in EVERYONE is vital to thrive alongside AI. According to the OECD, Over 1 billion jobs may transform due to technology by 2030, emphasising the need for innovation, reskilling and a different way of thinking in business. That’s why Made By Dyslexia has joined forces with Sir Richard Branson, a proud Dyslexic Thinker himself, to launch the world’s first ‘University of Dyslexic Thinking’, off the back of our era-defining report findings.

Dubbed ‘DyslexicU’ and housed on Open University, this innovative learning platform is for anyone, at any stage of life, with a curiosity to learn more about the skills so relevant to our new AI-powered world. DyslexicU courses will enable dyslexics to learn more about their Dyslexic Thinking skills, and non-dyslexics to learn about Dyslexic Thinking.

By recognising Dyslexic Thinking as a talent and embracing its compatibility with AI, we create a more relevant view of intelligence for our 5IR world. We must shift from a ‘one size fits all’ approach to create environments where this kind of thinking thrives. Supporting workplaces to reframe intelligence and recognise Dyslexic Thinking skills will empower everyone for success and drive innovation in a changing world.

About the author