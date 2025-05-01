National Walking Month | Taking steps in the right direction

May is National Walking Month and whether you’re a regular step-counter or someone who needs a gentle nudge to get off the sofa, there’s never been a better time to lace up your trainers and head outside.

Walking might sound simple but the benefits are anything but. It boosts our mood, supports our health and even helps the planet. The best part is it doesn’t cost a thing.

Let’s take a wander through what makes walking such a wonder.

It’s good for your body and your brain

We all know exercise is good for us but walking deserves more credit than it usually gets. It’s one of the easiest ways to keep your heart healthy, your joints moving and your weight in check. It improves circulation, strengthens bones and muscles and can reduce the risk of illnesses like type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

But walking doesn’t just work wonders for your physical health. Taking a brisk walk has been proven to reduce stress, ease anxiety and clear your mind. It gives your brain time to pause, process and reset. That’s why so many people say they get their best ideas while out for a stroll.

You don’t need to climb a mountain

Let’s be honest, not everyone’s idea of fun is a long countryside hike. The good news is you don’t need to trek through fields or head to the hills to feel the benefits. A walk to the local shop, a lap around the park or even a lunchtime stroll through the streets can be enough. The key is to do it regularly and try to keep up a pace that gets your heart beating a little faster.

Ten minutes here and there throughout the day can really add up. It’s also a brilliant way to get some fresh air and soak up a bit of sunshine, which helps boost vitamin D levels and support your immune system.

Walking is kinder to the planet

One of the lesser talked about benefits of walking is the impact it has on the environment. Choosing to walk instead of drive, even just for short journeys, helps reduce air pollution, traffic congestion and your carbon footprint. It’s a small change that makes a big difference, especially if more of us do it.

If you’re walking instead of driving your children to school or heading to work on foot rather than jumping in the car, you’re doing your bit for cleaner air and a healthier planet. And if you’re lucky enough to live near green spaces, you’re helping protect them simply by using and appreciating them.

A great way to connect with others

Walking can be as social or as solitary as you like. For some people, it’s the perfect chance to catch up with a friend or family member. For others, it’s an opportunity to unplug, listen to a podcast or enjoy the silence. You can join a local walking group, organise a lunchtime loop with colleagues or set yourself a solo step challenge.

Many charities and community organisations use walking as a way to bring people together. It’s inclusive, accessible and welcoming. And you don’t need fancy gear to get involved.

How to make walking part of your routine

If you’re trying to squeeze more walking into your day, start small. Park a little further away, get off the bus a stop earlier or make that phone call while you walk around the block. Build it into your day in ways that don’t feel like a chore.

Make it fun too. Set goals, track your steps or plan a new walking route. You could even explore your area like a tourist and discover places you didn’t know were right on your doorstep.

Every step counts

National Walking Month is a great reminder that walking is more than just a way to get from one place to another. It’s a brilliant boost for your body, your mood and the world around you. And once you get into the habit, you’ll wonder why you didn’t start sooner.

Why not step out, stretch your legs and see where your feet take you?

