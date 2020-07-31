Our top inspirational interviews for July

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from July.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for July below:

Inspirational Woman: Amanda Stevens | Managing Director, Hudgell Solicitors

Amanda Stevens has enjoyed a legal career spanning more than 25 years in which she has been a partner and head of department leading clinical negligence and personal injury departments at two other leading law firms before joining Hudgell Solicitors in 2016.

Read Amanda’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Jemma Thomas | Personal Trainer & Founder, Jemma’s Health Hub

Jemma Thomas is a Personal Trainer and Founder of Jemma’s Health Hub – an online fitness community – www.jemmashealthhub.com.

Membership costs £29 each month and for that you receive four work-outs a week, recipe ideas and an amazing support network of other women and an instructor who will be there for you, helping you feel supported and mentally stronger as time goes on.

Read Jemma’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Nicky Mih | Co-Founder, Free to Shine

Nicky Mih has a background in psychology, teaching and coaching.

But now, she’s a woman on a mission – to prevent children being trafficked into the commercial sex industry, a mission set for her by survivors themselves after she spent a month with them nine years ago.

Read Nicky’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Alison McDowall | Co-Founder, The Positive Planner

I am the Co-Founder of The Positive Planner, my role within the company is to co-run with my Business partner Finn. But my expertise lies in the design and creation of new products and workshops to help others look after their mental health and wellbeing.



Read Alison’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Pamela Laird | Founder, Moxi Loves & BBC’s The Apprentice star

Known as a beauty industry expert as well as her appearance on The Apprentice, Pamela Laird is the creator of the revolutionary beauty brand Moxi Loves.

Moxi Loves is the hottest name in the industry and is bringing innovative, clever, clean beauty products to the masses. At the forefront of emerging trends, the brand is designed to make travel beauty simple, fun and affordable.

Read Pamela’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Louise Deverell-Smith | Founder, Daisy Chain

Louise Deverell-Smith is the Founder of the award winning Daisy Chain – a platform which connects parents to family-friendly employers.

Louise started The Daisy Chain after working in recruitment for over 10 years and wanting to focus on helping parents find roles to work around their childcare needs – whether that be flexible, full time, part time, freelance, projects or jobs shares.

Read Louise’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Piera Van de Wiel | Singer-songwriter, actor, writer & filmmaker

Piera Van de Wiel is a UK based musician, who has captured the attention of the United Nations to raise awareness of the domestic violence spike due to Covid-19 quarantine through her breakout new single “USED,” with all song proceeds going to the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women.

Read Piera’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Helen Foord | Founder, ELE Global

My name is Helen Foord and I’m a strategic communications professional, specialising in providing advice to the legal sector.

I’m particularly well-known for my work advising on how they can move forward as responsible and purposeful organisations. I do this through my work as CEO of ELE Global, the UK’s first specialist responsible strategic professional services communications agency and we’re really blazing a trail in this respect.

Read Helen’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman Cheryl Lucas | Vet Surgeon & Presenter, The Pets Factor

I grew up in North London with a brother and a sister, a dog and a cat. My parents separated when I was 12 and we were brought up by my mum. All of us were animal lovers and my mum had a dream of one day having a vet in the family! I wanted to be a vet from a young age. I didn’t know too much about the profession other than the usual ‘it’s harder to be a vet than a doctor’ and ‘it’s very competitive to get into vet school’.

Read Cheryl’s full interview here

Inspirational Woman: Shabs Kwofie | Founder, Amawrap

Shabs Kwofie’s introduction to being a mother started with an emergency caesarian, an inability to breastfeed, and postnatal depression. Her efforts to leave her London flat while carrying her baby, pushchair and bags down the stairs to the ground floor was made even more difficult due to her caesarian stitches. Looking to her own African and Indian ancestry, where her family historically used slings to carry their babies, she eventually fashioned her own baby wrap to get her out of her apartment.

Read Shabs’ full interview here

WeAreTheCity has a back catalogue of thousands of Inspirational Woman interviews, including Cherie Blair, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Caprice Bourret, Anna Williamson and many more. You can read about all our amazing women here.