Our top inspirational interviews for September

In our latest monthly round-up we take a look at our favourite, most uplifting Inspirational Women & HeForShe interviews from September.



Our Inspirational Women series of interviews aims to highlight amazing women across the globe, showcase their achievements and raise their profiles. Over the years, we have interviewed so many amazing women such as Cherie Blair, Angie Greaves, Baroness Mary Goudie, Sarah Willingham and many more.

Our HeForShe interviews celebrate men who promote and support women in the workplace, whether it is through campaigning, mentoring or giving opportunities to women.

Discover our editor’s pick of inspirational interviews for September below:

Inspirational Woman: Jackie Weaver | Chief Officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, Author & Internet Sensation

I have worked in the Parish and Town Council sector for 25 years having occupied various posts – Councillor; Clerk and for the greatest time – Chief Officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils.My job includes providing guidance, support, training and representation for the 230 Councils in Cheshire and enabling them in turn to support their communities and deliver services on their behalf.

Inspirational Woman: Tiffany Kelly | Founder, Beyond Bamboo

Tiffany Kelly is founder of Beyond Bamboo, a global community of sustainable products, services and suppliers working as a collective to restore and rejuvenate the planet.With a marketplace, a B2B supplier portal, a knowledge hub and a team of passionate people dedicated to triple bottom line reporting, Beyond Bamboo aims to help us all do well by doing good.

Inspirational Woman: Bianca Miller-Cole | Award-Winning Entrepreneur, Personal Brand Expert, Speaker, Business Mentor and Author

Bianca Miller-Cole is an award-winning entrepreneur, workshop facilitator and public speaker.Bianca was runner up on the BBC Television program The Apprentice in 2014 and an expert on the Channel 4 programme ‘Save Well, Spend Better’. Bianca’s clients include Accenture, EY, Facebook, Google, Deloitte, Microsoft, CMS etc.

Inspirational Woman: Lisa Fleming | Founder, Make 2nds Count

I’m Lisa (38), mum to my little monkey, Cameron (9), wife to Euan and founder of UK Secondary Breast Cancer Charity – Make 2nds Count. Prior to my diagnosis with secondary breast cancer at the age of 33, I spent 12 years working my way up within the hospitality sector. My last role being Head of Sales, Marketing and Events (and at some point hotel operations too which was interesting to try and fit on a business card!) for a large leisure operator.

Inspirational Woman: Anna Smith | Founder, Words With Wine My name is Anna Smith, I currently live in Edinburgh Scotland but I am originally from Aberdeen. I started my career in an Events role in London after securing a degree in Events Management at RGU. Following a career break to travel the world for a year, I set up my first business – a luxury wedding and events company in Edinburgh. Realising there wasn’t a massive need for a luxury wedding planner in Edinburgh I decided to go back to agency work.

Inspirational Woman: Marian Evans | Award-Winning Entrepreneur, Business Coach & Founder, Elevate BC

Meet Marian Evans, who was recently awarded inspirational businesswoman of the decade. She is a UK business coach and advisor for top-tier executives and leaders and her reviews frequently mention her first-class results. Business coach Marian Evans is sought after for her ability to unlock people’s A-game and to set themselves higher goals whilst giving them a clear roadmap on how to get there.

Inspirational Woman: Eileen Hutchinson | Founder, NitNOT

I’m a 46-year-old entrepreneur and single mum from Hemel Hempstead. Most of my career was spent in direct sales, managing different sites and working my way up the corporate chain. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d end up developing head lice products. I freaked out the first time I ever saw lice in my 9-year-old daughter’s hair. Because she suffered from eczema on her scalp when she was younger, the process of treating it was really painful and stressful.

Inspirational Woman: Paige Gillard | Founder and Director, Poppy + Ted

Paige Gillard, the Founder and Director of stylish dog accessories brand, Poppy + Ted, has taken the brand from ‘side hustle’ to high growth sales; and an Instagram community of more than 150K in just three years. Originally looking for a creative outlet, Paige started the business as a hobby in 2018, at her dining room table. Designing and sewing every item herself, the brand quickly tapped into the fast-growth Instagram dog community and soon captured the hearts of dog owners across the UK.

Inspirational Woman: Claire Namukolo | Founder, Hair Heals Organisation & Director, Cheshire Fashion Week

Currently, I am the director of Cheshire Fashion Week in Chester, Cheshire which has grown into the north’s largest fashion event. Following years of working in the fashion industry, marketing, and PR, I felt there was a void in Cheshire’s fashion industry and decided to launch the county’s first fashion week. Furthermore, I’m the owner and founder of Hair Heals Organisation, an organisation that raises awareness of alopecia and advocates positive visibility through fashion, creative arts, and media.

Inspirational Woman: Ann Chambers | HR Director, Ecotone UK

Ann Chambers is HR Director at Ecotone UK, a natural and healthy food company with pioneering brands in expanding market segments including Clipper Teas, Kallo, Whole Earth and Mrs Crimble’s. Ecotone UK is B Corp and CarbonNeutral certified and, either directly or through its subsidiaries, accredited by or a member of a range of industry bodies and associations.

