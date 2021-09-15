Inspirational Woman: Bianca Miller-Cole | Award-Winning Entrepreneur, Personal Brand Expert, Speaker, Business Mentor and Author

Bianca Miller-Cole is an award-winning entrepreneur, workshop facilitator and public speaker.

Bianca was runner up on the BBC Television program The Apprentice in 2014 and an expert on the Channel 4 programme ‘Save Well, Spend Better’. Bianca’s clients include Accenture, EY, Facebook, Google, Deloitte, Microsoft, CMS etc.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am an entrepreneur, (sometimes it still feels funny saying that) but I feel like I have always been an entrepreneur! From a very young age I was always interested in selling things to make money! But now I recognise that business is about more than money it is about finding something that you are passionate about that enables you to make a difference. In 2012 I left the corporate world to start my first business ‘The Be Group’ with the focus on helping individuals understand and utilise their personal brand to enhance their career trajectory. I saw people who were academically astute with great dreams and goals but were unable to articulate those goals or showcase who they were to key stakeholders. We are now the ‘go-to’ personal branding company in the UK, supporting individuals in achieving their version of professional success, working with a list of amazing brands.

In 2014 I was also a finalist on BBC TV show ‘The Apprentice’, which is where I pitched my idea to redefine nude hosiery. This resulted in the creation of my diverse hosiery brand “Bianca Miller London”. This brand re defined nude for a variety of industries in retail and enabled more women to embrace the beauty of their natural skin tone. During this time, I advocated for more brands and for more women to understand the value of their voice and contribution.

In 2012 when I first started my business, I was delivering training and talks for corporate organisations but because of The Apprentice I was brought to the attention of more events and organisations. This led to me becoming a keynote speaker I’m travelling around the world delivering speeches about my journey and top tips.

In 2015 as keynote speaker at a business expo, after my talk I had a queue of around 2.5 hours of people asking questions about how to make their dreams a reality. Byron Cole, my husband co-author and fellow entrepreneur was helping me at this event. On the drive home, we felt that there must be a book out there to provide the insight and knowledge that the people in the queue were seeking, but there wasn’t. So, we decided to write a book to provide that step by step ‘pocket mentor’ experience on how to start, grow and scale a business and that led to the creation of our first book Self Made: The Definitive Guide to Business Start-Up Success in 2017. The book became a number one bestseller and resulted in us creating a mentoring community.

Over the last four years, Byron and I have supported hundreds of entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs to build their business or side hustle and to create multiple streams of income. This is something I am very proud of and passionate about. I absolutely love being able to help people identify the actionable steps that they can take to enhance their create trajectory, their business, or their life in general. What I found over the years was that people were struggling with more than just the clear, actionable steps needed to enhance their business or their career. They were struggling with the personal requirements, stresses, strains, and sacrifices needed to be achieve their version of success.

Which resulted in us writing our second book, The Business Survival Kit. Based on our observations, we saw people who were struggling with stress, anxiety, time management, romantic relationships, impostor syndrome, confidence, dealing with rejection, stakeholder management, building active networks and so on and so forth. And this was preventing them from making their goals a reality and enabling them to get ahead without losing out on love, life and happiness. So, in 2019 we pitched the book to a variety of publishing houses and Penguin made us an offer. Little did we know … a pandemic would follow and this book would be more useful than we had ever predicted!

In a remote and hybrid working world this book is definitely a guide to help readers to survive and thrive!

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, unfortunately not. As I said from a very young age, I was interested in business, so I decided to do a business A-level. I then went off to university to study business management and economics. Then I completed my degree in a recession! At that point it didn’t feel as though starting a business was a viable option, so I went and got a job. And that job could well have led me into a powerful career in a fantastic organisation, but that entrepreneurial itch kept raising its ugly head haha!

So, although I didn’t have a plan so to speak, I have always been very solutions orientated even in my career. I looked at the problems that the organisation was facing, and I thought about how I could be part of the solution and that mindset has certainly led me along the path that I continued to be on.

And quite frankly, I still don’t have a plan.

I believe that life is an ever-evolving process. And therefore, along the journey I have goals that I work on, that I create little action plans to achieve, but I don’t have a master plan. And I’m OK with that.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Of course, who hasn’t? And I think it’s the challenges that make you who you are and gives you the experience, knowledge, skill set and the ability to adapt to new situations along the way. Throughout the new book, The Business Survival Kit, Byron and I talk about the challenges that we have faced individually and together as a couple and as business partners. Being in business, whether as an entrepreneur or a career professional, doesn’t come without challenge. – especially if you continue to put yourself out there.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

That is a tough question. There have been a few accolades that I’m really proud of, from being on Linkedin’s power profile list, judged as the top ten leader out of 20 million members in the UK to being on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for my contribution to E-commerce via my diverse hosiery brand. To writing a bestselling book and supporting thousands of career professionals on their journey to securing their personal brand.

But I think the thing that I am most proud of… Is just being able to support individuals in achieving their goals and dreams. I think we all have a purpose. And I truly believe my purpose is in helping others to achieve their purpose. So, whether that’s via my books, my talks, my workshops, my coaching, or my mentoring, I am proud to have helped people achieve their version of success.