Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month 2025 | Know the symptoms, get involved, make a difference

March is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of early detection, raise funds for research, and support those affected by the disease. In the UK, ovarian cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women, yet awareness remains low. Many people do not recognise the symptoms, leading to late diagnoses and lower survival rates.

Recognising the symptoms

Ovarian cancer symptoms can be subtle and are often mistaken for less serious conditions. It’s important to be aware of the key warning signs, especially if they are persistent:

Bloating that doesn’t go away

Abdominal or pelvic pain

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly

Needing to urinate more often or more urgently

Other symptoms can include fatigue, changes in bowel habits and unexplained weight loss. If you experience any of these frequently, speak to your GP as early detection increases the chances of successful treatment.

How to get involved

There are many ways to support ovarian cancer awareness this March. Even small actions can make a big difference.

Wear teal – the colour of ovarian cancer awareness. Whether it’s a ribbon, a scarf, or a full outfit, it’s a simple way to show support.

– the colour of ovarian cancer awareness. Whether it’s a ribbon, a scarf, or a full outfit, it’s a simple way to show support. Share information – talk to friends and family about ovarian cancer symptoms and share posts on social media using #OvarianCancerAwareness.

– talk to friends and family about ovarian cancer symptoms and share posts on social media using #OvarianCancerAwareness. Raise funds – charities such as Target Ovarian Cancer, Ovacome, and The Eve Appeal rely on donations to fund research and support services.

– charities such as Target Ovarian Cancer, Ovacome, and The Eve Appeal rely on donations to fund research and support services. Join an event – take part in a walk, run, or charity fundraiser to raise awareness and money.

Ovarian cancer awareness events in the UK

Several events are happening across the UK this March to support ovarian cancer awareness. Here are some notable events you can participate in:

Teal Walk Challenge – Organised by Ovacome, this virtual community challenge encourages participants to walk and raise funds for ovarian cancer support services. Learn more and sign up here.

Walk in Her Name 2025 – Hosted by Ovarian Cancer Action, this event challenges you to walk 100km throughout March to fund lifesaving ovarian cancer research. Find out more and register here.

Inflatable 5K Events – In partnership with Target Ovarian Cancer, these fun runs take place across various UK locations from April to October 2025, featuring inflatable obstacles suitable for all fitness levels. Check dates and locations here.

Edinburgh Marathon 2025 – Join Team Target Ovarian Cancer in the Edinburgh Marathon on 25 May 2025 to raise awareness and funds for ovarian cancer research. Secure your charity place here.

This March, take a moment to learn the symptoms, support the cause, and help spread awareness. It could save a life.

Where to find more information

For more details, symptom checkers and ways to get involved, visit:

Target Ovarian Cancer | Ovacome | The Eve Appeal