How to strengthen your resilience plan during layoffs

By Dr. Marie-Hélène Pelletier

So much of what contributes to our satisfaction at work is our connections with others, the stability it brings to our lives, the sense of meaning, competency, and self-esteem. At the same time, the reality is that ultimately your employer will at times make choices that are best for the business and may not be what you were hoping for. This includes layoffs.

Here are three ways to prepare.

First, front load on your resilience. This may mean creating a strategic plan for sustainable resilience through the various demands we face in our personal and work lives, both the ones we wish we did not have and the ones we’re happy to have. From an action perspective, start investing now, daily, in movement (consider cardio, strength training and meditative activities), nutrition, sleep and relationships. For example, consider a tai chi class or a meditation app; ensure your plate is colourful as a way to improve your nutrition; protect 7-8 hours of sleep per night including a moment before going to bed to allow your brain to slow down; and plan a walk, a coffee, or even a zoom call with a friend.

From a mindset perspective, watch for catastrophic thinking and ensure you stay realistic in your perspectives. Going only to the worst-case scenario is a recipe for more anxiety than is helpful. Ensure that you differentiate possibility from probability. For example, instead of ‘I’ll be fired, will run out of money and will need to move back with my parents’ consider ‘There is a possibility that I may be let go, and there is a possibility that I may keep my job – right now this is about 50-50; if I am let go, I will broaden my range of possibilities by being open to more junior roles just to navigate the transition and pay the bills while I look for my next thing’.

Second, recognise that potential layoffs represent a demand, one that we have little to no control over. Even when nothing has happened yet but the writing is on the walls, rumours are going around: there is this heightened sense of uncertainty that we all have to navigate while we keep going as if we’re business as usual. And now that you’ve acknowledged this as a demand, identify and implement what you have control over, specifically ways to increase your supply of energy.

If you’ve now been laid off, turn to what you do have control over in the immediate term, including for example structuring your days with movement, routines, and meaningful activities that connect with your values. Make a schedule for yourself for today and the next few days. Initially, take the time for recovery, whether it is relatively short or longer depending on your context. You’ll need energy to explore options, interview, and start a new role, so you want to build back some of that resilience now.

Consider building a strategic resilience plan for yourself, one that incorporates your values, your particular sources of supply, and demand, and your context. For some, it may look like this: Pillar 1: Self-Care: daily meditation, walking, and connection with a friend; Pillar 2: Job exploration: do information interviews, look at postings for 1 hour, and identify more junior, ‘plan B’ options, and Pillar 3: Joy: do some art, maintain volunteer work commitment, and get back into gardening.

Third, if you’re on the delivering side of layoffs, keep in mind that this represents a demand for you as well, possibly a chronic one if this is going on over some time. Much of the research literature has ignored this side for years and is now looking at it. The delivery of this news is extremely demanding and requires you to also take care of yourself. Specifically – protect daily time to not be working and instead (ideally without checking your phone) get outside, even better if you can.

Maintain connections with friends, and do fun things together even if you may not feel like it (don’t wait to feel like it; implement the behaviour first, and the positive impact on feelings will follow). And keep a close eye on the basics – exercise, nutrition, sleep and relationships. And the reality, as any leader will tell you, is that when you deliver the news, there is a risk that you will be served the same news next week. Uncertainty is there for you as well. Even more of a reason to safeguard your resilience.

With these actionable steps, you can plan now and support others on ways to navigate layoffs. They’re not a part of our careers we are trained to think about yet a proactive mindset and approach will normalise this very real part of many of our careers.

About the author

Marie-Hélène Pelletier, PhD MBA (known as Dr. MH) is an award-winning workplace mental health expert, psychologist, executive coach, speaker and author of The Resilience Plan: A Strategic Approach to Optimising Your Work Performance and Mental Health. With a robust understanding of the intersection between business success and strong workplace mental health, Marie-Hélène brings a signature mix of business and clinical expertise to the groups she works with by translating psychology research into strategies professionals, business leaders and their teams need to thrive.