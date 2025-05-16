Overcoming stereotypes to build a business on my terms

By Emma Heley, Co-Founder and MD at Thinking Hat Media

When people meet me for the first time—blonde hair, Essex accent, chatty energy—I can sometimes see the assumptions forming. This used to frustrate me. Now, I let it fuel me.

The world of PR, like so many industries, has long been dominated by a particular mold: polished, well-spoken, and privately educated. I didn’t fit into that. I didn’t go to Oxbridge and wasn’t taught how to play the politics of the boardroom at finishing school. But what I did have was grit, a deep love for storytelling, and the hustle to succeed.

Breaking the mold in PR

Early in my career, I worked at a high-pressure agency under the guidance of Phil Hall, former editor of News of the World and HELLO! magazine. I learned fast. Twelve-hour days, celebrity red carpets, and back-to-back campaigns became my norm. Instead of being held back by stereotypical perceptions, I thrived due to my knack for building strong relationships.

Then, I became unexpectedly pregnant, and my priorities totally shifted. The industry I once adored suddenly felt incompatible with the life I wanted to build. I needed flexibility. But more than that, I needed to create something better—not just for me, but for other women in the same position. So, when my son was six weeks old, I took a leap of faith and launched my own PR agency from my kitchen table.

Starting a business on maternity leave may sound wild to some, but for me, it was a lifeline. I wanted autonomy, I wanted to lead with empathy and I wanted to challenge the traditional agency model, that too often burns women out before they can rise up through the ranks.

Redefining leadership on my terms

It was also an opportunity to smash the stereotype of what a “serious businesswoman” should look or sound like. I didn’t want to play small to make others comfortable. I wanted to show that success can look like me: blonde, bold, driven, and unapologetically myself.

That’s what Thinking Hat Media became—a place where everyone is encouraged to lead, speak up, and shape their own paths. Today, we work with start-ups to global brands, and I’m proud that our team is as diverse in background as it is in talent. I’m even prouder that our culture is rooted in empathy, flexibility, and trust—values that can be overlooked in business.

I’ve learned that the best kind of leadership is human. The strongest leaders I know are the ones who listen, lift others, and create space for different perspectives.

Owning the stereotype, changing the narrative

Don’t get me wrong—there are still moments where I might be underestimated. However, if someone isn’t taking me seriously, they’re probably not the kind of person I want to work with. I let the results speak for themselves. I let the campaigns we’ve run, the brands we’ve grown, and the team we’ve built do the talking. Because stereotypes only hold power if we let them.

Being from Essex and being a single mum aren’t things I need to downplay – they’re part of my superpower.

And I share that to encourage anyone else who’s ever felt they had to shrink themselves to be accepted. You don’t.

If there’s one message I’d want people to take away from this—it’s this: You don’t have to become someone else to be successful. You can lead with kindness, build businesses with authenticity, and win on your terms.

The more we show up as our whole selves, the more we change our perception of leadership. And that, to me, is how we break the cycle and create real, lasting change—for women, for parents, and for anyone who’s ever been boxed in by someone else’s expectations.

About the author

Emma Heley is Co-Founder and MD at Thinking Hat Media, a leading PR and content agency for global brands, start-ups, scale-ups and those all important female founders. Emma brings almost 15 years of industry expertise as a PR and Influencer specialist. She has worked with world-leading brands, including Amazon, Sony Music, Tails.com, One Water and Deliveroo amongst many others.

A former celebrity publicist, she has managed the reputations of high-profile personalities, from Davinia Taylor to Anton Du Beke, making her an expert in strategic storytelling, reputation management, and media brokering. Passionate about shaping narratives that drive impact, she helps brands and individuals cut through the noise and make headlines.