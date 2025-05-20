What interviewers really want to hear about your strengths & weaknesses

There it is. The one question that turns most interviews into a mildly awkward therapy session. What are your strengths and weaknesses? You know it’s coming. The interviewer knows it’s coming. Yet, it still catches people off guard.

The usual advice tells you to dress up a weakness as a strength or to rattle off a list of positive traits and hope you sound humble. But what if we look at this question differently? What if it’s not a trap or a test, but an opportunity to show self-awareness, growth and personality?

Let’s throw out the script and take a more human approach.

Start with the intention, not the label

Instead of thinking in terms of traits you think the employer wants to hear, focus on how you work and what motivates you. Strengths aren’t just about being a perfectionist or a team player. They can be about how you approach problems, how you communicate or even how you bounce back from things that don’t go your way.

Think about moments when you felt really proud of your work. What did you actually do in those situations? Did you stay calm when others panicked? Did you find a creative workaround? Did you bring people together to make something happen? There’s your strength.

You’re not just saying you’re good under pressure. You’re showing it through how you show up.

Now flip the weakness question on its head

This is where people tend to panic. They either give a cliché like being too much of a perfectionist or they confess something that makes them sound completely unprepared for the role.

The truth is everyone has weaknesses. You don’t need to be flawless. What you do need is perspective. The interviewer wants to see that you know yourself and are doing something about it.

Try framing your weakness as something you’re actively working on. Make it honest, but not job-breaking. Maybe you struggle with overthinking or taking on too much. Maybe you find it hard to say no or delegate. That’s fine. It shows you’re human. The key is to share what you’re doing to get better.

You could say something like, “I used to find it difficult to delegate because I didn’t want to burden others, but I’ve realised it’s about trust and teamwork. I’ve started sharing more responsibility and it’s made a real difference.” That’s not weakness. That’s growth.

Bring it back to the role

This is where the magic happens. Tie everything back to the job you’re going for. If your strength is solving problems creatively and the role involves a lot of strategy or innovation, say so. If your weakness is being too quiet in meetings but the team values different working styles, you can talk about how you’re learning to speak up without changing who you are.

The goal isn’t to fit a perfect mould. It’s to show how your real self fits into the real world of the company.

Use stories, not statements

Rather than listing traits, tell a short story. Something that gives context and brings your answer to life. If you say your strength is adaptability, mention a time you had to quickly switch projects and still delivered results. If your weakness is overcommitting, share how you learned to set clearer boundaries after a moment where it all got a bit too much.

Stories are memorable. They’re relatable. They help people connect with you beyond the interview chair.

Takeaway

The strengths and weaknesses question doesn’t have to be a test of your ability to spin things. It can be a chance to show the interviewer who you are behind the CV. Someone who reflects, adapts and grows. Someone who knows what they bring and what they’re still learning.

Next time you’re asked that question, take a breath. Tell a story. Be honest and remember, it’s not about being perfect. It’s about being real.

