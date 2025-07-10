Owning your narrative | Storytelling as a leadership tool

Leadership is often seen through the lens of decisions, direction and delivery but beneath every good leader is something more powerful than strategy or spreadsheets.

It’s the stories they tell and more importantly, how they tell their own.

Storytelling is not just something we do around a campfire or to keep kids entertained. It’s one of the oldest forms of communication and connection. It has the power to move people, inspire action and shape culture. For leaders, it’s not just useful, it’s essential.

The power of personal experience

Owning your narrative means understanding the journey that has brought you to where you are. It’s not about creating a polished or perfect version of events. It’s about recognising the value in the truth of your experience. That includes the challenges you’ve faced, the mistakes you’ve made and the lessons that have shaped you along the way.

Real connection requires honesty

Too often, leaders are taught to strip emotion out of their communications but real connection comes from honesty and relatability. When a leader shares something that shows vulnerability or humanity, people lean in. They listen more closely. They see themselves reflected in that person and that’s when trust is built.

Inspiring confidence during uncertainty

This is especially true in times of change or uncertainty. When people are unsure, they don’t just need direction. They need reassurance. They want to know their leader understands what it feels like to be unsure too. A personal story, told with care and authenticity, can do that in a way no policy document ever could.

Challenging norms and opening doors

Owning your narrative is also about using your story to uplift others. It’s a way of showing that there is no single path to success. That leadership comes in many forms and from many places. It can be a powerful way to challenge stereotypes and open doors for others who might not have seen someone like them in a leadership role before.

Storytelling shapes culture

It also helps build culture. Teams take cues from the stories their leaders share. If you share stories that show you value learning, collaboration or innovation, those values become part of the team’s rhythm. If your stories highlight empathy or persistence, those qualities are more likely to surface in others too.

Simple stories have the most impact

The key is to stay real. Your story doesn’t need to be dramatic to be meaningful. It could be about a time you were unsure and asked for help or a moment when something didn’t go to plan but you tried again anyway. The most impactful stories are often the simplest ones, they’re the stories that feel true.

Leading with your story

Yes, it takes a bit of courage. Sharing your own journey can feel exposing, especially in professional settings but it can also be freeing. It allows you to lead with integrity. It reminds you that you have something unique to bring and it gives permission for others to do the same.

Next time you’re faced with a room full of people or a one-to-one conversation, think about what story you want to tell. Think about what version of yourself you want to share because when you own your narrative, you own your leadership and that’s where real impact begins.

Let your story speak for you.