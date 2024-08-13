Surviving the Summer heat at work

It’s that time of year again, the hottest time of the year.

The sun is blazing and temperatures are soaring. While summer brings long days and warm evenings, it also brings the challenge of staying cool, especially when you’re trying to work. Whether you’re in a stuffy office or working from home, staying comfortable and productive during a heatwave can feel like an uphill battle. In the UK, where air conditioning isn’t always a given, it can be particularly challenging. But don’t worry, there are ways to beat the heat and keep your cool, both literally and figuratively.

The struggle of a hot office

Working in a hot environment is tough. The heat can sap your energy, making it difficult to concentrate. It can also affect your mood, leaving you feeling irritable and sluggish. This is especially true in the UK, where office buildings and homes are often designed to keep heat in, not out. So, when the temperature rises, it can quickly become uncomfortable.

For those working from home, it’s tempting to power through the discomfort. After all, it’s your space, and you’re in control. But without the usual office distractions, the heat can be even more oppressive. And in a traditional office, you’re often at the mercy of the building’s cooling system or lack thereof.

Practical tips for staying cool at work

So, what can you do? Here are some practical tips for staying cool and comfortable, whether you’re in the office or working from home.

Dress appropriately

Light, breathable clothing is your best friend. Opt for loose-fitting, natural fabrics like cotton or linen. If you’re in an office, check the dress code, it might be more flexible during a heatwave. And if you’re working from home, embrace the freedom to dress down.

Stay hydrated

Keep a water bottle on your desk and take regular sips. Cold water helps to lower your body temperature and keeps you hydrated. If you’re feeling fancy, add some ice or a slice of lemon for extra refreshment.

Use fans and ventilation

In an office, a small desk fan can make a big difference. Position it to create a cross-breeze by opening a window or door. At home, you have more control—set up multiple fans, and try placing a bowl of ice in front of them for an improvised air conditioner.

Adjust your work schedule

If possible, start your day earlier or later to avoid the peak heat. Early mornings and late afternoons are generally cooler, and you can take a longer break during the hottest part of the day.

Take regular breaks

Heat can make you feel more tired, so take short, frequent breaks to rest and cool down. Step outside into the shade, splash some water on your face or just stretch your legs.

Cool down with cold compresses

Keep a cold flannel or an ice pack nearby. Apply it to your wrists, neck, or forehead for instant relief. It’s a quick and effective way to cool your body down.

Limit heat-producing electronics

Computers and other electronics generate heat, which can add to your discomfort. Turn off any unnecessary devices, and try to use a laptop instead of a desktop, as they tend to produce less heat.

Takeaway

In the short term, these tips can help you stay comfortable during a hot spell. But looking ahead, there are other steps you can take to prepare for future heatwaves.

For those working from home, investing in better cooling options can make a big difference. Portable air conditioners, high-quality fans or even upgrading your insulation can help keep your space cooler.

If you’re in an office, consider talking to management about improving the work environment. This could include better ventilation, providing fans or allowing more flexibility in working hours or dress code during heatwaves.

You might also want to think about your workspace layout. Moving your desk away from windows or direct sunlight can help. In a home office, setting up in the coolest part of the house can make a noticeable difference.

And don’t forget about your mental wellbeing. Working in heat can be stressful, so it’s important to recognise when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Take breaks, breathe deeply, and don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re not as productive as usual.

Conclusion

Heatwaves are uncomfortable, but they don’t have to ruin your workday. With a few simple adjustments, you can stay cool and focused, whether you’re in the office or at home. It’s all about preparation, flexibility and taking care of yourself. So, next time the temperature rises, you’ll be ready to handle it with ease.