TechWomen100 Awards 2025: Evening of Celebration, Community & Change

On Thursday 20 November, the QEII Centre in London came alive as WeAreTechWomen hosted the TechWomen100 Awards 2025, celebrating 100+ extraordinary women in tech who are shaping the future of the industry.
From early-career innovators to rising leaders, the evening brought together talent, ambition and possibility, highlighting the women who are building a fairer and more inclusive tech sector.
Powered by KPMG and supported by Bank of America, Northern Trust, City of London Corporation, PwC, Durham University and Oliver Wyman, the ceremony welcomed winners, partners, judges and guests from across more than 60 organisations. What unfolded was a powerful reminder that visibility matters, community drives progress and the tech industry is stronger when women are represented, recognised and leading.
View the winners here
Celebrating the TechWomen100
This year’s ceremony was hosted by Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, CEO and Founder of WeAreTechWomen, alongside David Savage. Together, they guided the audience through stories of innovation, resilience and impact, setting the tone for an inspiring night.
TechWomen100 Awards exist to spotlight the women who are too often overlooked. They champion early and mid-career women making remarkable contributions across data, engineering, cyber, AI, product, design, cloud and every corner of the tech ecosystem.
This year’s winners represent the very best of emerging talent across the UK and beyond. They are the innovators redefining what is possible, the change makers driving inclusion and the role models inspiring the next generation to dream bigger.
A highlight of the ceremony was Samantha Niblett MP joining the stage to present the Editor’s Choice Award. Her presence reinforced the critical importance of women’s representation in STEM and the need for clear, inclusive pathways for young women entering the field.
Throughout the evening, the stories of our winners reflected creativity, leadership and the ability to shape culture as well as code. Every woman on the list is already a leader in her own right. The ceremony gave each of them the platform they deserve.
Evening of Purpose and Impact
While the awards celebrated achievement, the evening also demonstrated the power of collective generosity. Together, guests raised an incredible £6,400 for Maggie’s, helping support people living with cancer and their families. This generosity captured the spirit of the TechWomen100 community: supportive, compassionate and committed to lifting others.
The ceremony also honoured the contribution of our judges, partners and sponsors, whose support ensures that the TechWomen100 continues to shine a light on exceptional women and drive visibility across the industry.
The atmosphere was further lifted by a moving and uplifting performance from the Liverpool Signing Choir, whose presence brought a powerful moment of unity to the celebration and reminded everyone of the impact of inclusive expression.
As the evening drew to a close, the QEII Centre held a sense of momentum and possibility. The stories shared, connections made and celebrations enjoyed echoed the mission at the heart of WeAreTechWomen: to elevate women in technology, accelerate their careers and ensure they are visible at every stage of the pipeline.
The success of this year’s ceremony reflects the dedication of our partners, the passion of our community and the brilliance of our winners. Together, we are building a future where women are not only part of the tech industry, they are leading it.
A huge thanks to all of our judges.
Photo Gallery
A full collection of images from the TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony 2025 is available. Relive the moments, celebrate the winners and share your favourites across your networks.