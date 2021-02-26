The cost of Brexit to an eCommerce business: How can the effects be minimised?

After four years of uncertainty for businesses, the UK has finally left the EU, bringing many changes to rules and legislations into force.

Almost every individual component of ecommerce businesses will be affected, with everything from shipping costs to trading fees subject to changes.

Despite a long warning period, Government data has revealed that almost two thirds (61%) of businesses had made no preparations to leave the EU by June 2020, and whilst the Covid-19 pandemic had certainly added further economic stress onto businesses during this time, the delaying of preparations has made the process even more difficult. Here, warehousing and logistics platform Trident Worldwide discuss the effects of Brexit on ecommerce businesses and how they can be minimised.

Consider your ecommerce business’ shipping and sourcing locations

For online businesses that are trading outside of the UK, Brexit will now change every element within the business and will determine the complexity of each step of trading, from sourcing materials to postage.

It is vital to consider the location of where materials are being sourced, manufactured, stored, and even where customer bases are situated to keep additional costs at a minimum. For new customs regulations, all ecommerce businesses with need to apply for a UK and EU EORI number to be able to sell into the UK. Only a few weeks into the new legislations and the effects of this change are already showing, and with the UK currently positioned as the world’s third largest online retail market and the top market in Europe, this issue is only going to be magnified further.

Leila Aaboud from international law firm Berkeley Rowe explains how ecommerce businesses can overcome changes due to Brexit: “After years of positive growth, it is unfortunate that European e-commerce businesses are facing numerous challenges at the start of 2021 such as delivery speed and technical issues due to Brexit. Businesses actively involved in the international supply chain should now consider applying for an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) certification to counter the trade delays inflicted by Brexit. Entering the AEO scheme is highly beneficial to businesses in that it will enable them to trade efficiently through simplified customs procedures and fast-tracked shipments. “Additionally, businesses with an AEO certification will gain a ‘trusted trader’ status which is an increasing demand amongst international clients.

“In line with government guidelines and to avoid increased costs and delays when trading across international borders, businesses need to apply for an Economic Operators Registration and Identification (EORI) number. Previously, EORI numbers were only required when exporting goods to non-EU countries however, since January 1st, businesses exporting goods from Great Britain to the EU will need an EORI number starting with ‘GB’. This number is used to uniquely identify the exporter in customs procedures and documentation.

“To avoid any potential losses, e-commerce businesses should prioritise being cost-effective throughout Brexit and should continue lining up their costs during the introduction of new Brexit tariffs.”

Understand new tax regulations and their effects

For goods shipped into the U.K., several changes have taken place that affect VAT, liability, and tax obligations to name just a few key components. To stay profitable, it is key for online retailers to pick the countries that they choose to work with carefully and consider each additional cost throughout the logistics process.

Arjun Thaker, CEO at Trident Worldwide says, “The Brexit deal agreed on Christmas Eve explains that under the new terms, anyone sending parcels from the EU to the UK needs to fill in forms including proof of origin and the reason for sending the package. Retailers selling to the UK are also now required to pay customs duties and fill out declaration forms, as well as register for VAT in the UK.”

Review your supply chain

The three main issues for ecommerce businesses caused by Brexit are delivery times, new tariffs on goods and the drop in value of the pound sterling, all of which affect the supply chain cost and efficiency.

Review your business logistics and supply chain and consider more efficient ways of sourcing and shipping goods that may minimise delays and import duties on goods coming from the EU. If possible, consider bulk-sourcing goods locally; this may cost more initially, but you may save money on importation tax in the long run, making the logistics of your business more seamless.

Arjun Thaker, CEO at Trident Worldwide, said: “Considering the logistics of your business throughout Brexit can be confusing for many businesses as new rules and regulations come into play. It is key for ecommerce retailers to plan, manage and market with effective end-to-end logistics handled professionally to help make the transition easier.”

Be cost-effective

A July 2020 survey conducted by delivery management company Whistl outlined that consumers in Europe feel strongly that Brexit will lead to less choice of UK goods to purchase online. However, UK respondents were more evenly split, with 23% believing that there will be more choice post-Brexit, with an equal 23% believing there would be less. This clearly highlights the uncertainty surrounding ecommerce retail across Europe in a post-Brexit world, yet some retailers are already altering prices to align with this newly acquired outlook.

Amazon UK has taken the decision to add a 20% price increase to items sold by non-UK sellers, with overseas sellers now finding themselves in an increasingly difficult position in which they are unable to compete with domestic sellers. Sellers on Amazon UK are also seeing increased importing fee deposits, with a huge 60-day waiting period for refunds, effecting the trust between ecommerce businesses, and selling platforms.

Arjun at Trident Worldwide explains: “According to government calculations published last summer, it was suggested the UK businesses would have to submit 215 more customs forms a year after Brexit, from EORI numbers for every order, to Rules of Origin and Customs Declaration, as the requirements for information are huge.

The present drama’s and delays are thought to be caused by extra paperwork and additional customs and border checks. We can already see the parcel carriers and logistics providers struggling and the retailers adding additional pricing for international deliveries, so far, several companies have been hit by the disruption almost three weeks into the new arrangements.

So, who is going to pay these additional costs? Ultimately, it is us the consumer who will have to pay the additional costs added to the price of delivery and the price of goods.”

The ecommerce industry has undoubtedly been changed, with many businesses having to adapt quickly to the new regulations brought into place. By remaining reactive and critical of each aspect of the business, online retailers are more likely to thrive and grow.

