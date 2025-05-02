Speaking up for mums during Maternal Mental Health Week

Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is back this year from Monday 5 May to Sunday 11 May. It’s a week dedicated to shining a light on the mental health challenges that can come with pregnancy and early parenthood.

Led by the Perinatal Mental Health Partnership UK, the week has grown into a nationwide campaign to amplify the voices of mothers and encourage support and understanding across the country.

Why it matters

Mental health can be one of the most overlooked aspects of becoming a parent. While there is often a focus on the physical changes and preparations for a new baby, the emotional and psychological shifts can be overwhelming. Many women feel silenced when they speak up about their struggles or are unsure where to turn. This week is a reminder that those feelings are valid and that help is available.

This year’s theme

The 2025 theme is your voice your strength. It’s all about encouraging mums to speak up and own their stories. Whether it’s about postnatal depression, anxiety, birth trauma or anything else that affects mental wellbeing during or after pregnancy, this week is here to validate those experiences. Every voice matters and there’s strength in being honest.

What’s happening each day

Each day of the week has its own theme to help guide the conversation and spotlight different areas of support.

Monday starts with conversations that matter, encouraging open and honest chats about maternal mental health

starts with conversations that matter, encouraging open and honest chats about maternal mental health Tuesday focuses on the organisations who walk alongside women on their journeys

focuses on the organisations who walk alongside women on their journeys Wednesday marks World Maternal Mental Health Day with the message stronger together

marks World Maternal Mental Health Day with the message stronger together Thursday looks at the financial stress that can impact new parents and how it links to mental wellbeing

looks at the financial stress that can impact new parents and how it links to mental wellbeing Friday is all about the perinatal positivity pot, bringing a little light and joy into the mix

is all about the perinatal positivity pot, bringing a little light and joy into the mix Saturday is dedicated to healthcare professionals with guidance on how they can better support mothers

is dedicated to healthcare professionals with guidance on how they can better support mothers Sunday invites everyone to reflect and rise, taking time to process the week and move forward with intention

More than awareness

This week is not just about talking. It’s about action. There’s a call for better access to perinatal mental health services, more training for healthcare providers and more understanding in workplaces and communities. It’s about changing how we respond when someone says they are struggling. It’s about listening without judgement.

How to get involved

Anyone can be part of this movement. Share your story. Read someone else’s. Use the hashtag #MaternalMHMatters on social media. Show support by joining a local event or just checking in with a friend who might need to hear that they’re not alone. These small actions build connection and understanding.

Together we rise

Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is a reminder that no one has to go through this alone. Speaking up can be scary but it can also be empowering. And when we listen to each other with empathy, the impact can be huge. Let’s keep raising voices and lifting each other up.

For more support and information click here