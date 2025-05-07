The secret to being a boundary boss

By Amy Carroll

Ready to Be a Boundary Boss? Let’s Do This!

Okay, real talk—when was the last time you really thought about your boundaries? Not just the “I should probably say no to this” kind of thought, instead a deep, “How do I actually want to be treated?” kind of moment?

If your answer is uh… never?, then I’ve got just the thing for you: Boundary Boss by Terri Cole

It’s basically a boundary bootcamp wrapped in a book. Whether you struggle to say no, constantly put others first, or feel like you’re carrying the weight of everyone’s problems—this book will help you break free from the cycle of over-giving and step into your power.

Originally written for cisgender women, this book is a must-read for anyone who:

✅ Struggles to say NO (without a laundry list of justifications)

✅ Feels guilty asking for help

✅ Constantly puts others first, even when it’s exhausting

✅ Gets tangled up in other people’s problems

✅ Finds themselves simmering in frustration or resentment

If you just nodded along to any of these, congrats, you’ve got some boundary work to do. And that’s a GOOD thing.

What I Learned (and Why You Should Care)

Even though I thought I had pretty solid boundaries, Terri’s book showed me I was still slipping in certain areas. My biggest aha moment? Resentment is a red flag that a boundary is being crossed.

Here’s an example: A friend asks for help moving. Instead of automatically saying “yes,” I now pause and check in—would I feel genuinely happy to help, or would I end up annoyed and resentful? If it’s the latter, I have options. Here’s how I handle it now:

Before saying “yes” to a request, I pause and imagine myself actually doing it.

If I feel good about it? I say yes.

If I feel annoyed, resentful or stressed? I either set limits or say no.

Simple. Game-changing. Life-saving.

Boundaries = More Joy, Less Stress

Terri breaks it down beautifully:

Strong boundaries let you listen to people – even when you disagree – without letting them walk all over you.

They stop you from feeling like everyone else’s emotions are your responsibility.

They create more joy, more freedom, and deeper relationships.

Sounds pretty amazing, right?

Curious where you stand? Take this quick quiz:

Do You Need Stronger Boundaries? Ask yourself:

Do you feel anxious or guilty when speaking up?

Do you avoid complaining even when you’ve received poor service?

Do you overextend yourself, then feel exhausted and resentful?

Do you secretly expect others to “just know” what you need?

Do you cut people out of your life instead of having tough conversations?

If you’re nodding your head, this book is for you!

So, What’s Next?

Step 1: Grab your copy of Boundary Boss.

Step 2: Listen to my radio show – Episode 64, for even more insights.

Step 3: Start practicing, yes it will feel scary and hard at times.

You get to decide how people treat you; Strong boundaries = a strong, happy you!

And once you master this skill, you’ll notice something incredible: People trust you more, respect you more, and you feel SO much lighter.

Ready to claim your Boundary Boss title? Let’s do this!

If you’re ready to upgrade your life, enhance your communication & leadership skills and become the best version of you, check out Amy Carroll Coaching on YouTube.

About the author

Amy Carroll is a business coach and motivational speaker, specialising in leadership and positive influence.

Follow Amy Carroll here:

IG: Amy Carroll Coach | Linkedin: Amy Carroll Coaching | www.carrollcoaching.com