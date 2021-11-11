Top ten career tips from the last ten years

When I started that journey, I had no idea at all where my career would go and I certainly didn’t expect to set up a business.
The business I run today is different in many ways to the one I started. I feel so fortunate to enjoy my work so much.
Over the last decade, I have worked with hundreds of individual clients to help them with their career challenges and to improve their progression. I have spoken at hundreds of events to thousands of people, including at conferences and networking events, as well as run loads of workshops, masterclasses and seminars
The purpose of this article though is not my nostalgia, it is to help you focus on your career and improve from where you are at.
The pandemic has definitely put a hold on people working on their careers – survival and getting the day job done have been the points of focus.
I came up with the Nine Skills needed for career success a few years back. I still think they are highly relevant and important today – both for individuals to achieve what they want to in their careers and for companies and firms to develop their people in a well-rounded way. Most of the clients I work with are bright, technical and knowledgeable but have frequently not worked on their ‘people’ or, dare I say ‘soft’ skills.
Not doing so really holds people back so they don’t achieve what they want or could do. Fundamentally, we don’t work in isolation and it is often dealing with others that brings about both the challenges and the opportunities for our careers.
Not a single one of these is rocket science but so few professional people consider them all consistently. I work with people on all the nuances within these and many other aspects too. What do you need to be thinking about?
