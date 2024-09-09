Using astrology and mythology lessons to balance our mental health

Embrace your introverted power. It’s time to be Quietly Visible. Are you ready to embark on a transformative journey redefining leadership?

Introducing Quietly Visible: The Introverted Leaders Conference – more than just an event, it’s a movement led by the visionary founder, Carol Stewart.

This conference is a rallying point for introverted leaders, a haven where strengths are embraced, not hidden. The belief at the core is simple but profound: introversion is not a limitation, but a powerful asset that, when nurtured effectively, leads to incredible success.

Conference Highlights:

Break Down Barriers : Challenge stereotypes and shatter preconceived notions about introverted leadership.

: Challenge stereotypes and shatter preconceived notions about introverted leadership. Empowerment Toolkit : Receive tangible tools to enhance your impact and influence as an introverted leader.

: Receive tangible tools to enhance your impact and influence as an introverted leader. Building a Community: Join a network of introverted leaders, sharing experiences, and insights, and fostering connections beyond the event.

Carol Stewart, founder of Abounding Solutions and the visionary behind Quietly Visible: The Introverted Leaders Conference invites you to join her in the first-of-its-kind conference.

With over three decades of leadership experience, Carol is a passionate advocate and researcher dedicated to empowering introverted individuals.

Join Carol this September at ISH Venues, London, and embark on a journey that will change the landscape of leadership thinking.

Carol will be delivering her Keynote Talk, Shifting Perceptions, Changing the Narrative and is joined by an empowering selection of Introverted Leaders

Quiet Space: If, like many introverts, you are overstimulated from being around lots of people, take some time to recentre and recharge your energy in the quiet space.

Carol Stewart – Keynote & Host

Carol Stewart is the founder of Abounding Solutions and author of Quietly Visible: Leading with Influence and Impact as an Introverted Woman listed as one of the 10 best books written by women to read during lockdown. She is an Executive, Career, and Leadership Coach, Speaker, Trainer and Author.

She specialises in introverted women who are senior leaders and other underrepresented groups. She coaches leaders who experience imposter syndrome and self-doubt, who struggle to get their voice heard and command the room with their presence. She coaches them to lead with confidence, influence and impact. She also provides workshops, webinars, and talks on a variety of topics related to personal, career, and leadership development; and inclusion.

Carol was recognised as one of Britain’s Top 50 business advisers by Enterprise Nation; a Rising Star Champion (for her work with women leaders) by We Are The City and named a LinkedIn Top Voice UK 5 times (including 2022 Top Voice for gender equity).

In 2023 she was added to the Northern Power Women, Power List which recognises trailblazers who challenge the norm and shift the dial towards a more equitable world for women in work; listed as a Top 32 Business Influencer by Business Leader Magazine; and was the winner of an Inspirational Woman Award for the 18th Wise Women Awards.

Carol is a semi-regular columnist for the Sheffield Telegraph and hosts the Quietly Visible podcast. She gives her time to causes that support the next generation, gender and racial equality, and social inclusion. She is a co-founder of the Black Northern Women, International Women’s Day conference which sees women from 22 cities congregate in Sheffield for a day of learning, empowerment, and transformation.

Session: Shifting Perceptions and Changing the Narrative

Sharing aspects of her research looking at the experience of belonging and psychological safety in the workplace for introverted leaders, Carol will talk about how introverts can thrive as leaders, whilst being their authentic selves.

Dispel myths and misconceptions about introverted leaders.

Understand what you need to thrive as an introverted leader (and for non-introverted leaders how you can better support introverted team members to thrive).

How to shift perceptions about introversion, change the narrative, and tap into your introverted powers so you can be ALL you can authentically be.