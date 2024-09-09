Using astrology and mythology lessons to balance our mental health

By astrologist and spiritual counselor Letao Wang
Astrology and mythology have offered unique insights into self-discovery and emotional healing in our relentless pursuit for mental well-being.
Throughout history, many renowned psychologists and philosophers have dabbled in astrology. Notable examples include Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist who explored the connection between psychology and astrology, and Ptolemy, an ancient philosopher and mathematician, who made significant contributions to astrology with his work, Tetrabiblos. As a professional astrologist and certified counsellor, studying Greek mythology and its ancient roots with astrology has been particularly instrumental and thought-provoking in my professional development. The rich narratives of myths from ancient Greece provide a profound depth to our understanding of human nature, while the intricate astrological system offers us insights and awareness of our relationships with the cosmos. Not only can this knowledge deepen our ability to interpret celestial influences, but also it will enrich our sense of empathy and the ability to relate to others. In my counselling sessions, to help clients fathom their life events, challenges, and personal growth in a meaningful context, I find it extremely useful in offering a unique mythological narrative framework. Compared to traditional psychotherapy, the wisdom of the ancients has become a powerful tool in my practice, allowing me to bridge the gap between celestial events and personal human experience with both reverence and depth.
Today, let’s examine the stories of the planet Venus (or Aphrodite in Greek mythology), Pluto (corresponding to Hades in Greek mythology, along with his queen Persephone), and asteroid Chiron to uncover lessons on divine femininity and the theme of rebirth that are pertinent to our mental health.
The Lesson of Venus: Divine Femininity and Self-Love
Venus, known as Aphrodite in Greek mythology, symbolizes love, beauty, and divine femininity. Her story teaches us the importance of self-love and self-care—the fundamental aspects of mental health. Venus/Aphrodite’s narrative encourages us to embrace our beauty and to appreciate ourselves, emphasizing that self-love is not vanity but a vital source of strength. In astrology, when we have a well placed Venus on our chart, we naturally are in-tuned with our self-image, and we express our beauty and love without hesitation. But even if our natal Venus is challenged, such as when she opposes or squares our natal Saturn, she gently asks us to reflect on what is holding us back from our loving expression, and how we can acknowledge and heal our sense of loneliness, and fear or rejection in relationships. This divine femininity is within all of us, irrespective of gender, and tapping into it can enhance our emotional well-being by fostering a deep and loving relationship with ourselves.
To embrace Venus/Aphrodite energy, you can use pink crystals such as rose quartz or strawberry calcite during your meditation practice to incite her divine feminine power within you.
Pluto’s Transformation: Rebirth and Mental Resilience
Pluto, or Hades, along with his queen Persephone, in Greek mythology, represent transformation, rebirth, and the cyclical nature of life. Their stories teach us about resilience and the capacity for renewal amidst adversity. Just as Persephone’s descent into and return from the underworld signifies the change of seasons, it also illustrates our potential for growth and renewal through challenging times. In our astrology natal chart, a well-placed Pluto usually gives us passion and focus in our missions with a fearless heart. But when it is ill-aspected, we might face fear, doubts and strong insecurity in dealing with the “darkness” of life. Remember, whenever we are experiencing such negative emotion, Pluto is asking you to brace yourself for the karmic transformation that is awaiting you. Through the death and rebirth experience, you will redefine your identity, and open a brand-new chapter with more success and power. By understanding this cyclical nature of life, we can better manage our expectations and emotions, recognising that after every hardship, there is an opportunity for transformation and a new beginning.
To embrace Pluto’s energy, you can use amethyst, purple fluorite or bloodstone during your meditation practice to incite his transformational power within you.
Wonder Healer Chiron: Going Back to Your Childhood
In astrology, Chiron is known as the “Wounded Healer,” an asteroid whose mythology reveals profound insights into the art of healing and personal growth. Originating from Greek mythology, Chiron was a centaur who, despite being wounded himself, was a gifted healer and teacher to many gods and well-known heroes. Astronomically, Chiron orbits between Saturn and Uranus, symbolizing the bridge between the physical realm and the intuitive, unseen forces. In a personal horoscope, Chiron’s placement highlights areas of deep-seated wounds that, once acknowledged, offer powerful opportunities for healing and transformation. It teaches us the paradoxical lesson that through vulnerability and accepting our own wounds, we find strength and a deeper capacity for healing others. Thus, by willingly confronting our personal Chiron, we undertake a self-healing journey, turning our deepest wounds into our greatest strengths. If you have a prominent Chiron on your astrological chart, such as Chiron conjunct North Node, or Chiron conjunction/trine Midheaven, you are born to be a healer and to master the art of healing.
To embrace Chiron’s energy, you can use clear quartz, malachite or aventurine during your meditation practice to incite his healing power within you.
Through integrating the lessons of astrology and mythology stories into our mental health practices, we can cultivate a deeper understanding of ourselves and our place in the world. These timeless stories remind us of the importance of self-love, the strength found in our femininity, and the inevitability of change and rebirth as we traverse life’s challenges. Reflecting on these mythological and astrological themes can provide a sense of comfort and guidance, helping us to balance our mental health in a profoundly spiritual way.