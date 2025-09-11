BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

11/09/2025
Watch Back | Insights from the Lovelace Report LinkedIn Live

The recent LinkedIn Live discussion Driving Change: Insights from the Lovelace Report brought together leading voices in tech to unpack the findings of the landmark study by WeAreTechWomen and Oliver Wyman.

The report revealed a staggering £2–3.5 billion annual cost to the UK economy caused by losing women from the tech sector.

Hosted by Irina Lovita, the session featured Deborah O’Neill, Partner & UK Head of Digital at Oliver Wyman, Karen Blake, Senior Executive in Strategy, Change & Engagement and Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, Founder & CEO of WeAreTechWomen.

The panel explored why retaining and progressing women in tech is essential for closing the UK’s growing skills gap, the underlying reasons so many women leave the industry and the practical steps companies can take to reverse this trend. They also addressed how leadership, culture and policy must evolve to unlock opportunities for thousands of talented women who remain underrepresented in tech.

For those who missed it live, you can watch it back here and catch the full conversation.

The Lovelace Report 2025

