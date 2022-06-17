WeAreTheCity talk menopause support at Senior Leaders Breakfast | In Pictures

The event was kindly hosted by Pan Pacific and was attend by the representatives of over 30 companies.
While the UK has seen an extraordinary uptick in media coverage and discussions around menopause in recent months, companies, individuals and other organisations are still challenged to understand in practice what the growing body of information and openness around menopause means for them.
We were honoured to welcome Janet Lindsay, CEO of Wellbeing of Women, Sharon Vibert, Director, Henpicked, Sam Simister, Co-founder, Gen M, Pamela Hutchinson OBE, Global Head of D&I, Bloomberg, Emma Campbell, Speaker, Author and Columnist, and Lee Chambers, Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, as well as guests from the Financial Skills Council, Midlife Switch (The Natural Menopause approach), and Over the Bloody Moon.
Together, we can raise awareness of menopause, get people talking and having meaningful conversations and share help and support when needed.
Find out more below about how you and your employer can help support and raise awareness about menopause.
GenM is the menopause partner for over 60 brands such as M&S, Royal Mail, Co-op and Next. Helping organisations recognise and respond to the needs of the menopause, GenM provides the insight and tools necessary to enable a winning strategy that better supports those touched by the menopause whether employee, client or consumer. Leveraging the power of the collective, GenM and their Partners are becoming a voice too loud to ignore, driving real change for ‘the change.’