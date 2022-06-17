WeAreTheCity talk menopause support at Senior Leaders Breakfast | In Pictures

This week WeAreTheCity gathered the leading lights in Menopause to discuss what more the government and organisations need to do to support women.

The event was kindly hosted by Pan Pacific and was attend by the representatives of over 30 companies.

While the UK has seen an extraordinary uptick in media coverage and discussions around menopause in recent months, companies, individuals and other organisations are still challenged to understand in practice what the growing body of information and openness around menopause means for them.

We were honoured to welcome Janet Lindsay, CEO of Wellbeing of Women, Sharon Vibert, Director, Henpicked, Sam Simister, Co-founder, Gen M, Pamela Hutchinson OBE, Global Head of D&I, Bloomberg, Emma Campbell, Speaker, Author and Columnist, and Lee Chambers, Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, as well as guests from the Financial Skills Council, Midlife Switch (The Natural Menopause approach), and Over the Bloody Moon.

