17/06/2022
WeAreTheCity talk menopause support at Senior Leaders Breakfast | In Pictures

Menopause - Senior Leaders Breakfast

This week WeAreTheCity gathered the leading lights in Menopause to discuss what more the government and organisations need to do to support women.

The event was kindly hosted by Pan Pacific and was attend by the representatives of over 30 companies.

While the UK has seen an extraordinary uptick in media coverage and discussions around menopause in recent months, companies, individuals and other organisations are still challenged to understand in practice what the growing body of information and openness around menopause means for them.

We were honoured to welcome Janet Lindsay, CEO of Wellbeing of Women, Sharon Vibert, Director, Henpicked, Sam Simister, Co-founder, Gen M, Pamela Hutchinson OBE, Global Head of D&I, Bloomberg, Emma Campbell, Speaker, Author and Columnist, and Lee Chambers, Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, as well as guests from the Financial Skills CouncilMidlife Switch (The Natural Menopause approach), and Over the Bloody Moon.

 

KINDLY HOSTED BY

Watch our panel discussion
Menopause: More Than Just A Desk Fan
WATCH IT HERE

“What a fantastic event, thank you so much WeAreTheCity for bringing together these incredible organisations to share what they are doing to help women in the Menopause. The lived experiences shared by Pamela and Emma were truly inspirational. Thanks once again”

– Caroline Graham, Barclays

Despite being a natural part of ageing, the statistics around menopause, careers and support for women make for shocking reading.

Together, we can raise awareness of menopause, get people talking and having meaningful conversations and share help and support when needed.

Find out more below about how you and your employer can help support and raise awareness about menopause.

Menopause Workplace Pledge - Wellbeing of Women

Sign up to the menopause pledge

The Menopause Workplace Pledge was launched in 2021 by Wellbeing of Women, in collaboration with Hello! Magazine and Bupa. The campaign is calling on every employer to take the Menopause Workplace Pledge and commit to providing menopause support.

 

 

FIND OUT MORE
https://www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk/campaigns/menopausepledge

Become an accredited menopause employer

Join employers who are changing the way people think about menopause and are putting support in place. Accreditation shows you understand how menopause can have an effect at work and shows that you care about the wellbeing of your colleagues.

 

 

FIND OUT MORE
GenM

DISCUSS HOW TO DO MORE IN THE MENOPAUSE SPACE

GenM is the menopause partner for over 60 brands such as M&S, Royal Mail, Co-op and Next. Helping organisations recognise and respond to the needs of the menopause, GenM provides the insight and tools necessary to enable a winning strategy that better supports those touched by the menopause whether employee, client or consumer. Leveraging the power of the collective, GenM and their Partners are becoming a voice too loud to ignore, driving real change for ‘the change.’

FIND OUT MORE

VIEW OUR GALLERY

Discover more menopause support

CLICK FOR MORE SUPPORT
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

