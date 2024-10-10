Caring for our minds on World Mental Health Day

Mental health has become a global topic. We hear about it on the news, social media, and from our loved ones. It’s no longer a taboo subject. Yet, there is still so much work to be done. The conversations are ongoing, but how many of us are truly listening?

World Mental Health Day, held annually on 10 October, is a day to remind us all of the importance of mental health. It’s an opportunity to open up and talk about the struggles many face. To acknowledge that it’s okay not to be okay. But also to think about how we, as individuals and communities, can do better in supporting those around us.

Mental health challenges don’t discriminate. They affect people from all walks of life. It could be your neighbour, a family member or even the colleague you see smiling at their desk every day. These struggles are often invisible. And the truth is, at some point in life, we may all experience mental health difficulties.

The ongoing stigma

Despite progress, stigma around mental health still exists. Many people feel ashamed or embarrassed to admit they’re struggling. Some worry about being judged, while others fear the potential impact on their jobs or relationships. It’s time to change this mindset. We need to normalise talking about mental health in the same way we discuss physical health.

It starts with small changes. Being kind to one another. Listening without judgment. Encouraging those we know to seek help if they need it. These simple acts can go a long way in creating an environment where people feel safe to speak up.

Self-care

You’ve probably heard about self-care many times. It’s often spoken about alongside bubble baths, spa days or a cosy night with a good book. While these are nice, self-care goes deeper than that. It’s about taking daily steps to nurture our minds.

It’s allowing ourselves to take breaks when needed. Saying no without feeling guilty. Seeking support when life gets too heavy. It’s about recognising our limits and practising self-compassion. When we focus on these small but powerful acts, we create a strong foundation for mental wellbeing.

How to support others

World Mental Health Day is also about looking out for others. Sometimes, it’s hard to know how to help a friend or loved one who is struggling. A simple way to start is by checking in. A message or a quick chat can make a big difference. Let them know you’re there if they want to talk.

Avoid offering solutions right away. Sometimes, people just need someone to listen. Encourage them to seek professional help if they’re open to it. But don’t pressure them. Everyone has their own pace when it comes to addressing mental health.

Take a Break and Chat for World Mental Health Day

To mark World Mental Health Day, our sister company, WeAreTechWomen, hosted the Take a Break and Chat event, giving tech professionals the chance to step away from their busy schedules and connect with each other while exploring some of London’s most iconic landmarks. The event encouraged meaningful conversations around mental wellbeing and achieving a healthy work-life balance, all while enjoying a refreshing walk through the heart of the city.

The bigger picture

Mental health care isn’t just about individual actions. It involves communities, workplaces, and governments. Employers need to create supportive environments for their employees, schools should teach young people about mental health from an early age, and governments must provide adequate funding for mental health services. Events, like our Take a Break and Chat walk, are small but powerful steps in this direction, reminding us that connection and open dialogue are key to fostering a sense of belonging and support.

Each of us has a role to play in shaping a world that prioritises mental wellbeing. This change won’t happen overnight. But every conversation, every act of kindness, and every effort to reduce stigma brings us one step closer to a healthier society.

Takeaway

World Mental Health Day is a reminder to take care of our minds and support those around us. Small acts like listening, being kind and practising self-care can have a big impact. Let’s continue the conversation and work towards a world where mental health is treated with the care and importance it deserves.

As we mark this important day, let’s pause. Check in with yourself. Check-in with others. You are not alone. And together, we can make a difference.

Support resources

It’s important to know where to turn for help. Here are some valuable resources available in the UK:

Mind | Samaritans | Rethink Mental Illness | YoungMinds | NHS Mental Health Services