When promotions stall | The quiet crossroads in your career

When promotions slow down, it can leave you wondering what you’ve done wrong.

In reality, stalled progress is a common part of any career. It doesn’t always mean you’re underperforming. Sometimes, it’s about timing or simple visibility. The good news is that you still have power over what happens next.

There are two main directions to take when your career feels stuck. You can either build more impact where you are or make a move to a new environment. Each comes with its own benefits and knowing which one is right for you starts with understanding your goals.

Route one | Build where you are

Staying put might not sound exciting, but it can be the smartest move if there’s still room to grow. Look closely at your current role and team. Are there projects that need leadership? Are there gaps in knowledge that you can fill? Progress often happens when you start acting the part before the title arrives.

It also helps to make your achievements visible. Schedule a career check-in with your manager and talk about what you’ve delivered and where you want to go next. Ask what specific outcomes they need to see to move you forward. Most importantly, make sure your ambitions are clear. People can’t support what they don’t know.

Route two | Move somewhere new

If you’ve been showing up, delivering results and still hitting a wall, it might be time to move. Some organisations are slow to promote no matter how hard you work. In that case, your growth will depend on finding a place that values your skills and pace.

Before making the leap, think about what has been missing. Was it opportunity, recognition or leadership support? Use that insight to guide your job search so you don’t land in a similar situation. A new environment can refresh your motivation and open doors that have stayed shut too long.

Choosing your next move

The right route depends on your long-term vision. If you believe in the company and can see a realistic path ahead, stay and shape it. If you’ve outgrown the culture or the people who make decisions, start planning your exit. Both choices take courage. What matters is that you keep your career moving, on your own terms.