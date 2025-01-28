Why January feels longer than any other month

It’s the end of January and doesn’t it feel like we’ve finally crossed the finish line of a never-ending marathon? With today marking the 28 January, the end of the month is finally in sight. January often seems to stretch far beyond its 31 days, leaving many of us wondering how we managed to get through it.
As we wrap up this notoriously long-feeling month, let’s reflect on why it feels so drawn out and how to make the most of what’s left before February sweeps in.
Why does January drag on?
After the festive chaos of December, January greets us with a hard reset. It’s a month of restraint, financially, physically and emotionally. The twinkling lights have been packed away, and with it, some of the cheer that got us through the winter nights.
The weather doesn’t help either. In the UK, January is often cold, dark and windy. With daylight hours still limited, the days feel slower and motivation can be hard to find. Combine that with the pressure of sticking to resolutions and it’s no surprise that January feels like the Monday of months.
The current state of January
By now, most of us are just trying to get through the last stretch. With payday finally here for many, there’s a sense of relief. It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for after a frugal post-Christmas stretch. This weekend might even feel like a celebration because let’s face it, we’ve earned it.
How to end January on a high note
- Reflect, don’t regret: If your resolutions have taken a back seat, use this time to recalibrate. It’s better to set realistic goals moving forward than to dwell on what didn’t work.
- Plan something for February: Whether it’s a small getaway, a meet-up with friends or a cosy weekend at home, having something to look forward to makes the transition into February feel more exciting.
- Celebrate small wins: You made it through January (almost). That’s a win in itself. Treat yourself to something you’ve been waiting for, whether it’s a meal out, a book or a quiet night in.
- Find the light: Literally and figuratively. If the weather cooperates, spend time outside soaking up the limited sunshine. If not, cosy up indoors and embrace the small joys, hot drinks, blankets and your favourite series.
February: The light at the end of the tunnel
As January fades, February brings a fresh energy. The days are slowly growing longer, Galentine’s Day offers a chance for some fun and spring doesn’t seem quite as far away.
Let’s make the most of the final few days and step into February with a renewed sense of hope. After all, the hardest part of the year is officially behind us.