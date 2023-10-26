The transformative power of reverse mentoring for achieving equity and inclusion

For me, the key to equity and inclusion in the workplace is steeped in curiosity. How keen are we to comprehend the experiences and perspectives of people unlike ourselves? Astoundingly, Better Up’s most recent survey on connections highlights that 69% of employees experience disconnect, and an alarming 38% are sceptical of their coworkers.

When you’re leading a business, it becomes essential to consciously embrace diversity, laying the foundation for a work environment rich in psychological safety. This creates a space where a multitude of perspectives can be heard, appreciated, and celebrated. However, when we scrutinise the statistics, it becomes evident that achieving true equity is a monumental task ahead.

The statistics

40% of board seats of the FTSE 350 are occupied by women, but only 21 of these are CEOs.

33% of all S&P 500 directors are women.

67% of FTSE 250 companies have at least one ethnic minority director, as per the latest Parker Review.

24% of S&P 500 directors are from underrepresented minorities.

Among the myriad strategies to foster workplace equality and inclusion, one stands out for its unique personal challenges and rewards: reverse mentoring. Unlike other initiatives that can be outsourced or delegated, reverse mentoring demands direct involvement from both parties. It’s an approach that makes senior leadership both vulnerable and open to genuine, long-lasting transformation.

The distinct efficacy of reverse mentoring

Traditional mentoring relationships often feature a senior leader imparting wisdom and experience to a junior employee. Reverse mentoring flips this script ingeniously. In this paradigm, the senior leader becomes the mentee, mentored by someone from an underrepresented or marginalised background. This role reversal makes senior leaders acutely aware of their novice status, thus allowing them to delve into their growth mindset, confront biases, and instigate change.

Quintessential traits for a successful reverse mentoring experience

For a reverse mentoring partnership to truly thrive, there are some non-negotiable attributes that both the mentor and mentee should possess:

1. Curiosity: An intrinsic inquisitiveness fuels the urge to explore unfamiliar terrains of thought and experience. The hunger for new knowledge disrupts the conventional, resulting in innovative solutions and an enriched understanding of the world.

2. Courage: Let’s be honest: stepping out of our comfort zone is never easy, particularly when doing so invites unfiltered conversations about difficult topics. Courage is the engine that drives us forward in these conversations, offering an active platform for personal and collective growth.

3. Adaptability: The world we live in changes at breakneck speeds. From technological shifts to evolving social norms, being able to adapt is no longer an asset but a necessity. An adaptability to change ensures a smoother journey through the complexities of a reverse mentoring relationship.

4. Self-awareness: The mirror of self-reflection reveals not just your face but your character. A nuanced understanding of one’s own strengths, weaknesses, and biases enables more meaningful introspection. This self-awareness becomes the yardstick for measuring areas requiring growth and improvement.

5. Commitment to change: Reverse mentoring isn’t about token gestures. It aims to construct a culture where learning and collaboration are not just buzzwords but a lived reality. Those committed to being agents of change are the torchbearers who can effectively challenge established norms and instigate significant transformation.

How reverse mentoring cultivates inclusive culture

Enriching the leadership conversation: Oftentimes, leaders are trapped in feedback loops, confined to hearing reverberations of their own views. Reverse mentoring disrupts this pattern, providing an influx of fresh perspectives.

Employee engagement amplified: The positive impact of a well-executed reverse mentoring program is not merely incremental but exponential. It trickles down from the top tiers, re-energising the organisational layers and ultimately enhancing overall morale and wellness.

Democratic leadership: By empowering younger or less-represented mentors with access to leadership conversations, decision-making evolves to become more equitable and less myopic.

Rejuvenation of leadership approach: For many senior leaders, their vision is often myopic, limited by an absence of ground-level insights. Serving as mentees in a reverse mentoring process can breathe new life into their leadership strategies, making them more attuned to change and encouraging an ethos of continual learning.

Holistic policy design: Diversity in input invariably leads to universal applicability in output. Including junior employees or those from diverse backgrounds in policy conversations results in more inclusive, balanced, and effective organisational guidelines.

Dismantling hierarchical walls: Perhaps one of the most intangible yet profoundly impactful benefits of reverse mentoring is its capacity to break down bureaucratic and hierarchical barriers. Leadership becomes less of an intimidating tower and more of an accessible platform, contributing to an organisational culture that emphasises openness and transparency.

In a nutshell, reverse mentoring is not just an adjunct to an organisation’s diversity and inclusion strategies; it’s a potent catalyst for fostering equity and inclusion in the most personal way. It requires a blend of vulnerability, courage, and an unwavering commitment to growth and transformation from both parties involved. The compelling symbiosis of these factors in a reverse mentoring relationship doesn’t just promise change; it delivers it.

About the author

Patrice Gordon is the founder of Eminere, which provides reverse mentoring and inclusive leadership programs, executive coaching and strategic business development. She is also the author of Reverse Mentoring: Removing Barriers and Building Belonging in the Workplace.

