Easy yoga poses for total wellness

Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Stand tall with your feet together, and arms at your sides. Breathe deeply and lift your hands over your head, palms facing each other. Stretch up as if you’re trying to reach the sky. This pose helps improve posture and balance.

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Start on all fours, then lift your hips up by straightening your legs and arms, forming an inverted V-shape with your body. Keep your hands and feet firmly on the ground. This pose stretches your back, opens your chest, and builds upper body strength.

Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Step one leg back and bend your front knee to a right angle, keeping your back leg straight. Stretch your arms out to the sides, parallel to the ground, and gaze over your front hand. This strengthens your legs and arms while opening your hips and chest.

Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

Stand on one leg, bend your other knee, and place the sole of your foot on your inner thigh or calf (avoid the knee). Bring your palms together in front of your chest or raise them above your head. This pose boosts balance and concentration.

Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Kneel on the floor, then sit back on your heels and bend forward, extending your arms in front of you on the floor. Relax your forehead on the ground. This resting pose is great for calming the mind and stretching the back.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale and raise your arms above your head, then exhale and bend forward from your hips, reaching towards your feet. This pose helps stretch the spine and hamstrings.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Press your feet and arms into the floor and lift your hips towards the ceiling. This pose strengthens the back, buttocks, and legs.