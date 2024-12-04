Winter wellness & how to keep your body happy

Winter is a time of cosy jumpers, hot drinks and early nights. But as much as we love the idea of frosty mornings and festive cheer, the colder months can take a toll on our bodies. Have you ever noticed your skin feeling drier or your energy levels dropping? You’re not imagining it. Winter impacts our bodies in surprising ways.

Our bodies are incredibly adaptable, but seasonal changes can challenge even the most resilient among us. The drop in temperature, fewer daylight hours and a shift in our routines mean we need to adjust to stay at our best. It’s not just about staying warm, though that’s essential. It’s about understanding what’s happening beneath the surface and making small changes to support your wellbeing.

If you’ve ever felt sluggish in December or noticed your hands cracking in January, you’re not alone. We explore what’s going on and how you can take care of yourself through these chilly months.

Why winter affects our bodies

Winter isn’t just a temperature change. It’s a whole new environment for your body to navigate. The cold can restrict blood flow, making your extremities feel icy. Dry air from heating systems and chilly winds can dehydrate your skin. The reduced sunlight means your body might produce less vitamin D, which can lower your mood and energy.

Your immune system also works harder in winter. Colder temperatures can make your body more vulnerable to colds and flu. Your body burns more calories to keep you warm, which can leave you feeling hungrier than usual. These changes are natural, but they can leave you feeling a bit out of sorts.

How to care for your skin

Winter can leave your skin dry, itchy and irritated. Central heating is a big culprit, zapping moisture from the air. The good news is you can protect your skin with a few simple steps.

Moisturise more often. Choose a richer cream than you’d use in the summer. Apply it straight after a shower to lock in moisture. Don’t forget your hands and feet. These areas can become especially dry.

Stay hydrated. It’s easy to drink less water in winter when you’re not as thirsty, but your skin needs it just as much. Herbal teas are a great way to stay warm and hydrated.

Avoid long, hot showers. They feel amazing when it’s cold, but they can strip your skin of its natural oils. Stick to warm water and limit your shower time.

Boosting your energy levels

Shorter days and longer nights can leave you feeling drained. With less sunlight, your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle can be disrupted.

Get outside when you can. Even a short walk during daylight hours can make a difference. Natural light helps regulate your body clock and boosts your mood.

Keep active. Exercise might be the last thing you want to do when it’s freezing, but it can help fight winter fatigue. You don’t need to hit the gym. A gentle yoga session at home or a brisk walk will do the trick.

Eat well. Comfort food is tempting, but try to include plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables and protein in your diet. These will help keep your energy levels steady.

Protecting your immune system

Winter is the season for colds and sniffles. Your immune system can use a little extra support.

Wash your hands often. It’s one of the simplest ways to avoid spreading germs. Carry a small hand sanitiser for times you’re out and about.

Get enough sleep. Your body repairs and strengthens itself during rest. Aim for seven to nine hours a night to keep your immune system in top shape.

Consider a vitamin D supplement. With less sunlight, you might not get enough naturally. Speak to a pharmacist or your GP for advice.

Takeaway

Winter brings its challenges, but with a little extra care, you can stay healthy and comfortable. Listen to your body and adapt your routines as the seasons change. Moisturise, move your body and soak up daylight when you can.

Winter is a time for slowing down and taking stock. Embrace the cosy moments and focus on self-care. Your body will thank you for it.