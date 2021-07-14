Women Count 2021 | The Pipeline

Women Count 2021 is the sixth annual study of women executives, their roles on executive committees, and the impact on business performance in FTSE 350 companies, at 17th April 2021.

This report shows how the top of the UK’s major businesses are still an almost total male preserve. Even in a year where the pandemic has caused so much disruption and opportunity for dynamic change, senior leadership and executive committee positions in some of our biggest companies remain largely unaffected.

Trends identified in previous Women Count reports have continued: there are still very few women CEOs in charge of FTSE 350 companies; essential pre-CEO profit and loss (P&L) roles remain a male bastion; where women CEOs are in place, they achieve a better gender balance for their companies by appointing more women to executive committee positions and P&L roles than their male counterparts; and much-needed profits continue to be missed by companies without women on their executive committee.