Women in Tech Week 2025 Day Four | Power of Visibility & Women Stories

Thursday 16 October celebrated Power of Visibility, a day dedicated to amplifying women’s voices, stories and impact across technology. From in-person forums to live streams, the focus was on representation, storytelling and leadership as catalysts for change.

Across the day, hundreds of women shared their journeys as part of Women Stories Day, filling feeds with lessons learned, pivotal moments and fresh inspiration. It’s not too late to get involved! Visit our profiles to read their stories and share your own using #WomenInTechWeek.

Highlights from Day Four

Women in Telecoms | Power of Visibility: Breaking the Barriers between Men and Women in the Workplace (Podcast, Virtual)

Natalie Strange, Victoria Edwards, Rachel Keates and Anne-Marie Mackay examined how allyship and communication can help remove barriers and create equitable workplaces.

Oliver Wyman & Mercer | Lead the Change: Unlock the Power of Women at Every Level (In person)

Corporate leaders discussed “middle-woman syndrome,” equitable performance recognition, and strategies to support women’s advancement at every level.

KPMG, IT’s Her Future | Women, AI and the Next Era of Tech (Virtual)

Virtual session with KPMG and WeAreTechWomen featuring Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE on insights from The Lovelace Report and how AI can empower women in tech.

The Coaching Catalists| Coaching as a Leader: You’re Supporting Everyone Else – But Who’s Supporting You? (Virtual)

Reflective workshop helping leaders identify their own support systems and sustain wellbeing while developing others.

The Telegraph | Unlock Your Potential: Telegraph Women in Tech Network on Visibility (In person, London)

Interactive session featuring senior women from TMG, focused on communicating personal value, self-advocacy and confidence in technical environments.

An Audience with Professor Sue Black OBE (LinkedIn Live)

Professor Sue Black OBE joined Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE for an inspiring discussion on leadership, persistence and visibility in technology and education.

Rise IQ | Parenting in the Age of AI (Virtual)

An honest conversation on how emerging technologies are reshaping parenting, online safety and digital literacy for families.

Master the Invisible Power Game™: Shift Dynamics, Gain Respect, and Get More of What You Want (LinkedIn)

Masterclass in influence and communication with Amy Caroll, exploring conversational dynamics and practical strategies for credible leadership presence.

An Audience with Anne Beauchamp, Colt Technology Services (LinkedIn Live)

Anne Beauchamp shared insights from her 25-year career in technology and leadership, exploring resilience, visibility and the art of leading through change.

CityCV | From Passive to Powerful: Build Your LinkedIn Brand for Tech Success (Virtual)

Practical guide from Victoria McLean to building an authentic professional brand and harnessing LinkedIn to expand visibility and influence.

Rewiring the Pipeline: Building Inclusive & Disability-Confident Tech Careers (In person, Parliament)

Policy and industry leaders came together to address accessible design, inclusive recruitment and pathways for disabled talent, reinforcing that visibility must include every voice. Keynotes featured Samantha Niblett MP, Karen Blake and Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE.

Barclays | The Power of Visibility: Stories from the Global WiT Team (LinkedIn)

Global panel hosted by Hena Naranbhai with Faith Jamieson and Vermeen Kapoor discussed mentorship, sponsorship and authentic visibility in leadership.

Halo | Entering the Tech World: Your Seat at the Table (In person, Suffolk)

Community leaders and early-career technologists discussed confidence, opportunity and self-belief in entering the tech industry.

5 Influence Scripts to Get Heard: Live 60 Minute Masterclass (Virtual)

Concise communication tools and influence strategies to help women be heard and respected in fast-paced environments by Christina Brugger.

Stemettes | Unfolding Futures: Power of Visibility in STEAM (In person, London)

Panel of STEAM leaders discussed representation across science, technology, engineering, arts and maths, and how cross-disciplinary collaboration can inspire creativity and inclusion.

TECgirls | Impact Celebration (In person, Cornwall)

Celebration of grassroots initiatives encouraging young girls to explore technology, creativity and digital innovation.

From Inaction to Action: A Leadership Session for Empowering Women in Tech (In person, London)

Leadership discussion with Karen Blake and Mark Harris, focused on translating awareness into measurable progress, with practical examples of allyship and accountability.

Accenture | From Skills Gap to Skills Growth: How AI Can Accelerate Progress (London)

Evening forum exploring how AI can unlock skills, improve accessibility and drive equity in the workforce, featuring Hacer Evans, Lawrence Tallon, Dr Lucie Burgess, Amanda Reynolds, Birgit Neu and Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE.

Axiologik | Being Brilliant, Not Burnt Out (In person, Leeds)

Wellbeing-led discussion on balancing ambition and health, with strategies for sustaining performance without burnout.

WIT North | The Power of Visibility for Women in Tech (In person, Manchester)

Empowering session bringing women together to share stories of growth, advocacy and visible leadership.

The Innerverses | Beyond Burnout: Mental Wellbeing & Resilience for Women in Tech (Virtual)

Closing reflections with Patience Chigodora on resilience, self-care and how visible leadership must also model balance and wellbeing.

Day Four highlighted that visibility is more than being seen; it’s about being heard, valued and empowered. Across Parliament, livestreams, community events, and hundreds of posts online, women shared stories that challenged perceptions and inspired change.

Tomorrow’s theme is Inclusive Tech and Allyship, exploring how ethics, inclusive design and allyship can shape a more equitable tech future for everyone.

Share your story, tag #WomenInTechWeek, and be part of our global movement.

Explore the full programme and join the conversation at women-in-tech-week.