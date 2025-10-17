Keeping your career confidence during maternity leave

Taking maternity leave is one of the most life changing experiences you’ll ever have. It’s a time filled with love, learning and adjustment.

For many women, there’s also a quiet worry about what happens to their career while they’re away. The fear of falling behind, being forgotten or coming back to a completely different workplace can be real. The good news is there are gentle, manageable ways to stay in touch with your professional self without missing the moments that truly matter.

Keep in touch on your own terms

Every company handles maternity leave differently, but most now offer “keeping in touch” (KIT) days. These are a great way to stay connected with your team, attend key meetings or get updates on new projects. You don’t have to use them all, and you can choose when they work best for you. Even one or two well placed days can make returning much smoother.

If KIT days aren’t for you, a simple monthly catch up call or email exchange with a trusted colleague can help you feel part of the loop without too much pressure. Staying informed doesn’t mean sacrificing your time at home, it just means keeping a small link to your professional world.

Stay visible in a way that feels natural

You don’t need to post daily updates or attend every virtual meeting to remind people you exist. Instead, think about small, meaningful touches. Comment on your company’s social posts, share a relevant article, or send a message to your manager congratulating the team on a recent success. These actions keep your name in mind without being demanding.

If you use LinkedIn, keep your profile current and add updates when it feels right. It’s less about promotion and more about presence.

Keep learning in small bursts

Between feeding, naps and endless nappy changes, long study sessions are unlikely. Listening to short podcasts, watching quick online tutorials or reading industry news while the baby sleeps can keep your brain engaged. These small habits add up and help you feel confident about your skills when you return.

Some employers even provide online learning platforms you can dip into during leave. If that’s available, take advantage when it suits you.

Revisit your goals gently

Your priorities may shift after becoming a parent, and that’s completely fine. Before you go back, take time to think about what you want from your career now. Do your current hours still work for your family? Are there projects you’d love to explore? Having a clear sense of what matters will make conversations about your return feel more focused and calm.

Plan your return early

The earlier you start planning your return, the less daunting it feels. Check in with HR to confirm dates and benefits. Talk to your manager about flexible working options. If childcare is part of your plan, try a few settling in sessions before your first week back. A slow, well prepared return is often far easier than a rushed one.

Takeaway

Taking maternity leave doesn’t mean stepping back from your career. It’s simply a different chapter, one that can strengthen your resilience, empathy and time management in ways you never expected. By keeping a light connection to your work and nurturing your confidence, you can return not just ready, but renewed.