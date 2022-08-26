Workplace inequality: The role of gender bias and how to break it

Article by Joan P. Ball, Sonya Barlow and Gemma Dale

We all come to the workplace with biases; perceptions of the ways people should interact with one another and where they fit in the organization.

Unfortunately, due to power dynamics, cultural norms and stereotypes, these biases, whether conscious or unconscious, can lead to prejudices that favour some groups over others.

For women, stereotypes linked to gender roles can show up in hiring practices, leadership development, compensation and promotion, expectations for office “housework”, sexual harassment and pregnancy and maternity discrimination.

Three in four mothers (77%) said they had a negative or possibly discriminatory experience during pregnancy, maternity leave, and/or on return from maternity leave, and around one in nine mothers (11%) reported they felt forced to leave their job. In the UK this could amount to around 54,000 women a year. Women are more likely to work part time, and for doing so often find themselves on the end of flexible working stigma and career stagnation. The gender pay gap remains significant, and a lack of quality part-time and flexible work is a contributing factor.

These issues are compounded when gender bias is combined with racial, ethnic and other biases in the workplace. A study conducted by PwC in 2020 found that in the UK, Black Caribbean women are the lowest female earners, earning as little as 70p for every £1 earned by the average White British man. For full-time workers, this amounts to a difference in earnings of around over £8,000 a year. However, pay is just one part of the story. Women from minority backgrounds experience systematic structural inequalities that see them overrepresented in insecure jobs, at a higher risk of being underemployed as well as facing discrimination in the workplace.

Unfortunately, while it may be tempting to view this as a challenge between the sexes, both men and women carry these biases into the workforce. In fact, according to research conducted by the UN across the globe, nearly 90% of men AND women hold biased views against women.

The more pervasive these biases are, the more likely women will be forced to leave the workplace, unable to access flexible work, or step down the career ladder to roles that are not commensurate with their skills and experience just to balance their work and personal responsibilities. This is not just bad for those individual women but for organisations too who miss out on vital talent.