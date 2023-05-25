You don’t have to compromise to be a working mum

Being a working mum often requires making certain compromises, as it can be challenging to balance the responsibilities of work and parenting. However, the specific compromises you may need to make can vary depending on your individual circumstances, such as the nature of your job, the support system available to you, and your personal priorities.
Time: Being a working mum means dividing your time between work and family. This can result in less time for personal pursuits, hobbies, or leisure activities.
Career progression: Balancing work and parenting may require adjusting your career expectations or slowing down your advancement temporarily. It can be challenging to dedicate the same amount of time and energy to your career as you would without parental responsibilities.
Childcare arrangements: Finding suitable and reliable childcare arrangements can be a compromise in itself. You may need to evaluate options such as daycare, hiring a nanny, or relying on family members to help with child-rearing.
Work schedule flexibility: Negotiating flexible work hours or remote work options can help you manage your parental responsibilities more effectively. However, it may also mean adjusting to a different work schedule or accepting potential limitations on certain aspects of your job.
Personal well-being: It’s essential to prioritise self-care and maintain a healthy work-life balance. However, finding time for relaxation, exercise, and self-care activities may require careful planning and prioritisation.
While compromises are often necessary, it’s important to remember that being a working mum can also have numerous benefits. It can provide financial stability, intellectual stimulation, personal fulfilment, and positive role modelling for your children. It’s crucial to find a balance that works for you and your family and be willing to reassess and make adjustments as needed.