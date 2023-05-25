You don’t have to compromise to be a working mum

Work schedule flexibility: Negotiating flexible work hours or remote work options can help you manage your parental responsibilities more effectively. However, it may also mean adjusting to a different work schedule or accepting potential limitations on certain aspects of your job.

Personal well-being: It’s essential to prioritise self-care and maintain a healthy work-life balance. However, finding time for relaxation, exercise, and self-care activities may require careful planning and prioritisation.

While compromises are often necessary, it’s important to remember that being a working mum can also have numerous benefits. It can provide financial stability, intellectual stimulation, personal fulfilment, and positive role modelling for your children. It’s crucial to find a balance that works for you and your family and be willing to reassess and make adjustments as needed.