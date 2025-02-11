BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

11/02/2025
, , , , , , ,

62% of employers will increase focus on workplace health and wellbeing in 2025

Home > Lifestyle > Health and Fitness > 62% of employers will increase focus on workplace health and wellbeing in 2025

According to the very latest research from Towergate Employee Benefits, nearly two-thirds (62%) of employers will increase their focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of employees over the next 12 months. Furthermore, this will be targeted support.

  • 58% of employers will increase their focus on targeting health and wellbeing support according to the needs of their workforce
  • 52% will increase their focus on targeting health and wellbeing support by age
  • 52% will increase their focus on offering gender-specific benefits to employees

So not only is there a planned increase on the focus of health and wellbeing support but employers are taking a more sophisticated approach, with benefits carefully targeted towards specific needs and groups within the business.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Employee Benefits, says:

“It’s great to see employers targeting support precisely where it is needed, this analytical approach to health and wellbeing can be a very successful way to ensure support benefits both the workforce and the business.”

Workplaces are typically diverse in terms of the needs and expectations of employees and, arguably, becoming more so. In order to meet increasing requirements among the workforce and to do so in an effective manner, employers face a growing need to offer targeted support to specific groups and/or individuals. This means that health and wellbeing benefits often need to cut across different age groups and different needs, creating a multifaceted solution that is anything but ‘one size fits all’.

Debra Clark comments:

“The challenge now is for employers to ensure they have the best possible understanding of what their employees actually need, so that support can be directed to the greatest effect.”

Targeting support

Surveys are a simple yet effective way for employers to establish an informed view of the health and wellbeing support their employees want and need. In addition to this, employers can look at carrying out assessments of the health risks faced by employees: these can take the form of questionnaires or fuller medical assessments. With a better understanding of the different demographics within the workforce and their different needs, the more effective targeted support will become. This, in turn, benefits the business, in terms of increasing productivity and decreasing absence rates.

Offering gender-specific benefits

The research also shows that employers are looking to increase their focus on gender-specific benefits. The options available to employers are rapidly increasing in this area, with support now covering such areas as education and prevention as well as diagnosis and treatment for gender-specific issues including cancer; menopause and fertility. Taking expert advice and staying up to date on developing trends of what support is available is vital to staying at the top of the employment market.

“It is great that so many employers are looking to increase their focus on health and wellbeing this year but with so many possibilities in terms of what support is available, employers need to take time to understand their workforce so that they can determine where support will be most effectual and valued,”

Concludes Debra Clark

Research conducted by Opinium on behalf of Towergate Employee Benefits among 500 HR decision makers across the UK from 7 to 16 January 2025.

Rising Stars Nominations Open V2
OTW - Book your ticket image

Upcoming Events

Current Month

February

25feb09:0017:30International Women's Day Conference & Exhibition 2025 | ThinkFest IWD

25feb10:3011:30The FTSE Women Leaders Review | Report Launch Tuesday 25 February 2025

27feb08:3014:00Clarity Connect International Women's Day Conference | Clarity Leadership Ltd

27feb12:3013:30Breaking the Silence: Sexism in Society and the Impact of AI for Women | WeAreTheCity & Laura Bates

27feb18:0020:30Planning and Goals Workshop | WeAreTheCity

Job Board Banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Related Posts

10/02/2025

Recommended Read: Feel The Fear And Do It Anyway | Susan Jeffers

10/02/2025

Mind over matter? Why your body and brain need to work together

07/02/2025

Recommended Podcast: The Mel Robbins Podcast

Momentum Lee Chambers book
06/02/2025

Recommended Read: Momentum: 13 Ways to Unlock Your Potential | Lee Chambers