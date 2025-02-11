62% of employers will increase focus on workplace health and wellbeing in 2025

According to the very latest research from Towergate Employee Benefits , nearly two-thirds (62%) of employers will increase their focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of employees over the next 12 months. Furthermore, this will be targeted support.

58% of employers will increase their focus on targeting health and wellbeing support according to the needs of their workforce

52% will increase their focus on targeting health and wellbeing support by age

52% will increase their focus on offering gender-specific benefits to employees

So not only is there a planned increase on the focus of health and wellbeing support but employers are taking a more sophisticated approach, with benefits carefully targeted towards specific needs and groups within the business.

Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Employee Benefits, says:

“It’s great to see employers targeting support precisely where it is needed, this analytical approach to health and wellbeing can be a very successful way to ensure support benefits both the workforce and the business.” Workplaces are typically diverse in terms of the needs and expectations of employees and, arguably, becoming more so. In order to meet increasing requirements among the workforce and to do so in an effective manner, employers face a growing need to offer targeted support to specific groups and/or individuals. This means that health and wellbeing benefits often need to cut across different age groups and different needs, creating a multifaceted solution that is anything but ‘one size fits all’.

Debra Clark comments:

“The challenge now is for employers to ensure they have the best possible understanding of what their employees actually need, so that support can be directed to the greatest effect.”

Targeting support

Surveys are a simple yet effective way for employers to establish an informed view of the health and wellbeing support their employees want and need. In addition to this, employers can look at carrying out assessments of the health risks faced by employees: these can take the form of questionnaires or fuller medical assessments. With a better understanding of the different demographics within the workforce and their different needs, the more effective targeted support will become. This, in turn, benefits the business, in terms of increasing productivity and decreasing absence rates.

Offering gender-specific benefits

The research also shows that employers are looking to increase their focus on gender-specific benefits. The options available to employers are rapidly increasing in this area, with support now covering such areas as education and prevention as well as diagnosis and treatment for gender-specific issues including cancer; menopause and fertility. Taking expert advice and staying up to date on developing trends of what support is available is vital to staying at the top of the employment market.

“It is great that so many employers are looking to increase their focus on health and wellbeing this year but with so many possibilities in terms of what support is available, employers need to take time to understand their workforce so that they can determine where support will be most effectual and valued,”

Concludes Debra Clark

Research conducted by Opinium on behalf of Towergate Employee Benefits among 500 HR decision makers across the UK from 7 to 16 January 2025.