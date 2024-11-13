Amelia Platton | Trainee Solicitor, Clifford Chance

Amelia Platton is a Trainee Solicitor at Clifford Chance whose journey into law has been shaped by resilience and a deep desire to create space for those who feel like they don’t belong.

After struggling with her AS-levels, she fought for a dyspraxia diagnosis, which helped her turn her academic performance around. Despite this, her path was far from smooth. She dropped out of university after just three days due to anxiety, returning only after a year, still battling her mental health and uncertainty about her future. Throughout her time at the University of Leeds, Amelia faced rejection after rejection in the recruitment process, often told she didn’t fit the mold of what a lawyer should be.

In her final year, Amelia experienced a major mental health crisis. Yet, she pushed through and graduated with a first-class degree. It was only after this that she was diagnosed as autistic, and she began to truly understand herself. However, this only made recruitment harder. Frustrated by the discrimination she faced in the legal profession, she started sharing her story online, hoping to be a voice for others who felt unheard. What she didn’t expect was the overwhelming response—her honesty resonated deeply with people, leading to invitations to speak at events and panels across the country.

Realising the need for change, Amelia created a group who developed the SRA’s first neurodiversity resource, a podcast, neuroinclusive events, a buddies scheme, submission scheme and projects with various law firms and universities. Through her advocacy, she began to see the power in sharing lived experiences to drive real, neurodivergent-led change.

Despite doubts and the lack of reasonable adjustments in many recruitment processes, Amelia decided to apply for a training contract with Clifford Chance. When her initial attempt failed due to the absence of proper accommodations, she didn’t give up—she persevered, ensuring her adjustments were in place, and successfully secured the contract. Now, Amelia continues to share her journey as a neurodivergent trainee, speaking openly about her struggles and triumphs.

Her work has been featured in national news outlets and legal publications, and she is a vocal advocate for women and neurodivergent people in law. Most recently, Amelia became the highest-ranked trainee solicitor on LinkedIn across all 200 law firms, a testament to her authenticity and her commitment to paving the way for others.

