07nov11:0016:00The Sisterhood....In Session LIVE
07/11/2024 11:00 - 16:00(GMT+00:00)
Spitalfields Conservatory
Fora, E1 6BX
The Sisterhood… In Session Podcast ON THE ROAD for the very first time!!!
Join Sarah Ridge, the founder of The Sisterhood Networking Group, as she recreates some of her FAVOURITE podcast episodes for you LIVE at the stunning Spitalfields Conservatory in the heart of London.
A podcast host who’s built a business around women supporting women is inviting other founders from across the UK to come and join her as she chats to entrepreneurs sharing their success stories and journeys at her ‘The Sisterhood….In Session’ live event on 7 November, at Spitalfields Conservatory.
Founder of The Sisterhood Networking Group, Sarah Ridge, 53, from Essex, launched ‘The Sisterhood….In Session’ podcast back in March, as a way for her to inspire even more women with what’s possible, and sharing stories of the ups and downs of entrepreneurship to show others they are not alone. She is now taking it on the road, recreating 8 of her favourite episodes LIVE for 100 invited guests. The focus for the day is inspiration, connection and collaboration, where guests can not only listen to the interviews, but also enjoy networking and breakout room sessions, for more chances to connect with each other.
Sarah says “Launching my podcast has been an unexpected joy and I feel privileged to be able to share some incredible business journeys with my listeners. Each episode is full of great insights and sometimes life changing experiences – I can’t wait to revisit some of my most memorable chats on the day.”
She is extremely excited to be welcoming International business strategist and multi-7 figure business owner Lisa Johnson as her Headline Guest. Sarah interviewed Lisa for her podcast back in June and is looking forward to sharing her story with everyone, as Lisa discusses the importance of defining success and what that really means to each of us, past monetary goals. Lisa has overcome many challenges not least being a single mum having to overcome large financial debts. Her journey is truly inspirational and Sarah is proud to have the opportunity to add Lisa to the incredible guest line up.
Sarah’s business, The Sisterhood Networking Group, was created from her desire to create change, and to support other women who were new to entrepreneurship. Her continued growth comes from her rapidly expanding her business into a franchise, which now sees her operating across Essex, Darford, Fareham, Ayrshire and Flintshire with Tunbridge Wells launching soon.
Sarah’s business was born out of her detest for bullies, cliques and pressured peer to peer networking, all of which Sarah has experienced at different points in her life, as well as her own personal need for connection, to help combat the loneliness of working from home.
A seasoned networker, – as an attendee and a host – as well as a podcast host and regular guest at BBC Essex featuring on ‘Sadie’s Soapbox’, Sarah knows how to put people at ease and create connection.
“I don’t ever want anyone to feel alone, isolated or left out, like I have over the years, so
I welcome everyone with open arms”, she said. Knowing that you have somewhere you can go to share your experiences and ask for help if you need it, can mean the difference between you thriving instead of just surviving”.
You will be able to enjoy ALL of the following as part of the day:-
11am – Registration And Breakout Room Bookings Taken
11.30-11.50am – First Podcast Interview – With Leanne Wood….Transformational Mind Coach and Founder Of Amazing Vibrant Life
11.30 – 12 – Breakout Room Sessions Begin
WELLNESS – Kayleigh Dixon ‘Movement Is Medicine’
PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – Nat Naaman ‘Setting You Up Strong For 2025’
BUSINESS – Claire Gates-Fleming ‘Higher Self Activation’
12-12.20 – Second Podcast Interview – With Sarah Cawood…..Broadcaster – Influencer – Direct Sales Superstar
12.30-12.50 – Third Podcast Interview – With Sarah Knight….Performance Coach And Founder Of The Ministry Of Midlife
12.30-1pm – Breakout Room Sessions Two
WELLNESS – Lauren Flack – ‘Be InBalance’
PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – Lynsey Turner ‘From Exhausted To Empowered: Reclaim Your Energy And Confidence’
BUSINESS – Amanda Watkins – ‘Being Your Brand’
12.50/1-1.40 – Lunch/Open Networking
1.40-2pm – Fourth Podcast Interview – With Naomi Holbrook….The Unconventional Weightloss Coach
2-2.30pm – Breakout Room Sessions Three
WELLNESS – Cat Googe – ‘Laughter Is THE Medicine’
PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – Suz Sawtell ‘From Chaos To Crushing It’
BUSINESS – Laura Robinson ‘Social Media Made Simple’
2.10-2.30pm – Fifth Podcast Interview – With Emma Hine….Certified Business Strategist And Author Of The Calibrated Life
2.40-3pm – Sixth Podcast Interview – With Lucia Craddock….Manifestation And Vision Coach – Founder Of High Vibe Vision
3-3.30 – Breakout Room Sessions 4
WELLNESS – Kiran Kaur – ‘Discover Your Psychic Gift’
PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – Kari Roberts ‘Unlock Your Potential’
BUSINESS – Jo Pagett ‘Set Yourself Free From The Corporate Drain’
3.10-3.30 – Seventh Podcast Interview – With Carol Driver….Journalist and PR Expert
3.40-4pm – Final Podcast Interview – HEADLINE GUEST – With Lisa Johnson….International Business Strategist
4pm – Close (then off to karaoke!!!)
Tickets are £109 which includes lunch and all refreshments. All attendees will receive a beautiful goody bag and can leave their business card on a designated table.
Please book ASAP to avoid disappointment as tickets are LIMITED!!!
We can’t wait to welcome you!!!
15novAll DayEPAA National Conference 2024 | Glasgow
15/11/2024 All Day(GMT+00:00)
Radisson Blu,
301 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8DL
We realise time and funds are limited for a lot of executive and business support professionals in today’s hardened economy. We take time to curate our progammes, with the ultimate aim of our attendees coming away with real and tangible ROI, which can be utilised straight after the event. At the heart of our agenda is diversity of thought and opinion.
EPAA is not-for-profit, so we do not make profit from our events and commit to paying professional speakers and trainers an honorarium fee.
What is included:
Date – November 15, 2024
We are excited to be heading to Glasgow for our annual national conference 2024 and we have an action-packed day in store!
Our conferences are about challenging the norm, thinking of the future and providing you with very real tangible takeaways.
This event brings together newly in post professionals, with experienced executive and business peers. We encourage knowledge exchange, collaborative discussions, and insightful deliberations on the continuing change of executive and business support roles. We will meaningfully look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our profession, underscored by our strong principles of diversity and inclusivity.
With a brand new line-up of speakers and sessions, you will be sure to leave with a spring in your step, a renewed passion for your role and discover new ways and ideas for career advancement.
We want you to stretch your professional mind and empower leaders and c-suite teams across the UK, through your executive support service.
Schedule for the conference and surrounding events:
Details for the above dinners and guided tour will be made available over the coming months.
From £199
19nov13:3017:30Masculinity in the Workplace 2024
19/11/2024 13:30 - 17:30(GMT+00:00)
19th November 1.30-5.30pm via Zoom The theme for this year is ‘Leading with Heart’. The rapid development of AI is making it more
The theme for this year is ‘Leading with Heart’. The rapid development of AI is making it more pressing than ever to adapt and differentiate ourselves. The leadership skill required in this emerging world will be different than the leadership skills that got us to today, and we need to adapt for the sake of our organisations and for the sake of our careers. Equally the world seems more polarised than ever before with many people leading from hurt with catastrophic impact on those that they are leading. Again, might a new skill set, one that has been traditionally labelled as ‘soft skills’ be exactly what humanity needs right now?
This event is hosted by Roxanne Hobbs and Daniele Fiandaca who will be joined by:
Adah Parris for an introductory keynote – “Leading with Heart: What the machines can’t master”.
Darren Burns for a keynote – “From Leading with Hurt to Leading with Heart”
Xavier Rees, Dr Lalith Wijedoru and Marcia Williams for a panel discussion: “Leading with Heart: Putting it into practice”.
This event will be BSL interpreted.
21nov10:0013:00Growing with purpose: A founders workshop for business success | Startups Magazine
21/11/2024 10:00 - 13:00(GMT+00:00)
Bingham Riverhouse,
61-63 Petersham Road, Richmond, TW10 6UT
As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Startups Magazine is hosting an exclusive morning workshop for founders and business owners.
The event focuses on helping entrepreneurs, especially those facing structural barriers, understand the importance of cash flow and how to design their businesses for profit through purpose.
Hosted at The Bingham Riverside, participants will walk away with practical tools to grow their businesses and make decisions that drive both profit and purpose.
21nov18:0023:59WeAreTechWomen | TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony 2024
21/11/2024 18:00 - 23:59(GMT+00:00)
Queen Elizabeth II Centre
Broad Sanctuary
WeAreTechWomen are delighted to invite you to our TechWomen100 Award Ceremony!
WeAreTechWomen are thrilled to be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 21 November 2024 at QEII Centre Westminster.
Over the course of the celebration, you will have the opportunity to meet and network with other winners, sponsors and judges, enjoy a three-course meal, wine and sparkling reception.
The evening will be facilitated by David Savage, Group Technology Evangelist at Nash Squared and our very own Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity & WeAreTechWomen.
Over the course of the evening we will be networking and celebrating the achievements of all of our 2024 winners, whilst enjoying the very best in entertainment from our live singers. An evening night not to be missed!
25nov08:3012:00Business and Babies Summit 2024
25/11/2024 08:30 - 12:00(GMT+00:00)
The Conduit
London
Join us for the Business and Babies Summit, a pioneering half-day event supporting female entrepreneurs who balance the demands of
Date: 25th November 2024
Time: 8:30AM – 12PM
Location: The Conduit, London
Key discussions will focus on building a resilient mindset, financial resilience, managing mental health, and setting boundaries as a working parent. Attendees will benefit from invaluable advice and inspiring panel discussions, plus exclusive networking opportunities to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs.
Speakers Include:
– Dr. Dupe Burgess, Founder, Bloomful – Strategies for resilience in the first year, scientific insights.
– Rachel Carrell, CEO, Koru Kids – Financial resilience and redefining narratives around working parents.
– Belinda Jane Batt MSc, CEO, The Flourishing Mother – Resilient mindsets for working mothers.
– Grace Carter, Founder of The Metamorphose Group – Sharing her journey of resilience and moderating key conversations.
Why Attend:
Gain fresh perspectives and actionable strategies, and meet an inspiring community of entrepreneurs and advocates. Whether you’re navigating business ownership, parenthood, or both, this summit will equip you with the support, connections, and knowledge to thrive.
Ticket Information:
Limited availability, reserve your spot today!
29nov08:0015:30WeAreTechWomen | Level Up Hybrid Summit
29/11/2024 08:00 - 15:30(GMT+00:00)
Barclays Bank
Churchill Place, London, E14 5HP
Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have empowered over 13,000 female technologists to enhance their skills and expand their networks.
The 2022 and 2023 Level Up Summits were resounding successes, featuring incredible speakers and discussions centred around our “Barriers for Women in Tech” research. We hosted an array of sessions that provided thought leadership on the obstacles women face in tech, the importance of role models, the role of male allies, sponsorship opportunities, and alternative career paths. Additionally, we offered career skills sessions on overcoming imposter syndrome, building resilience, and improving public speaking. Our delegates also had the opportunity to explore our bustling exhibition village, where they could engage with sponsors, on-site coaches, brand coaches, charities and social media experts.
Building on the success of previous years, the 2024 event promises to be even more impactful. Set to take place in Central London once again, this year’s summit will feature an expanded agenda with a greater emphasis on emerging technologies, leadership development, and actionable strategies for creating more inclusive workplaces. Attendees can look forward to inspiring keynote speeches, panels, group discussions and enhanced networking opportunities. As the tech industry continues to evolve, the 2024 summit aims to equip women with the tools and connections needed to drive meaningful change and secure their place at the forefront of technological advancement.
View the agenda here.