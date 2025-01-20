BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

20/01/2025
,

Turning Blue Monday into a brighter day

Every January, a particular Monday earns the title of the most depressing day of the year. You’ve likely heard of it, Blue Monday. This day is said to combine post-Christmas debt, gloomy weather, failed New Year’s resolutions and the general reality check of returning to normal life. It’s a marketing concept that has stuck.

But life isn’t a neat formula. And neither are our emotions. Labelling one day as the ‘saddest’ can oversimplify mental health struggles. It can also overlook the fact that feeling low doesn’t need to follow a calendar.

What if Blue Monday was an opportunity? Not to lean into sadness but to open up conversations. To remind ourselves that it’s okay not to feel okay and that support is available. We take a closer look at what this day could mean and how we can use it to spread hope instead of gloom.

The origins of Blue Monday

Blue Monday began as a publicity campaign for a travel company in 2005. It’s based on a pseudo-scientific formula that includes factors like weather, debt and time since Christmas. While it makes for catchy headlines, the science behind it is shaky at best.

Despite this, the concept has grown. Social media amplifies it, and brands use it to sell everything from holidays to skincare. It’s become a cultural marker. People often joke about it, share memes or even question its validity. Yet for some, this day can feel heavy, especially if it resonates with their current struggles.

Turning Blue Monday around

The label of Blue Monday doesn’t have to be a negative thing. It can serve as a reminder to check in with yourself and others. January can be a challenging month. Dark mornings, tight finances and the pressure to ‘do better’ can weigh us down.

Instead of dwelling on the gloom, use the day to focus on what helps. That might mean reaching out to a friend, getting some fresh air or simply being kind to yourself. Small steps can have a big impact.

Blue Monday could even become a day of action. A chance to tackle the stigma around mental health. Sharing resources, offering support, or having an honest chat can make a difference.

Supporting mental wellbeing every day

While Blue Monday gets the spotlight, mental health is an everyday priority. Here are some ideas to brighten your winter days and boost your mood:

  • Get outside – Even a short walk can help clear your mind.
  • Stay connected – Make time for friends or family, even if it’s a quick call.
  • Set realistic goals – Focus on small, achievable steps instead of grand resolutions.
  • Be kind to yourself – It’s okay to rest or ask for help when needed.

These aren’t quick fixes but habits that build resilience over time.

Takeaway

Blue Monday may be a marketing invention, but it highlights something real. Many people struggle with their mental health, and winter can make it harder. Instead of brushing off the concept or buying into the hype, let’s use it as a reminder.

Check in with yourself. Check-in with others. Prioritise mental wellbeing, not just in January but all year round. If we focus on hope and connection, we can turn even the bluest of Mondays into something brighter.

Further support can be found below.

Prince’s Trust   |   DepressionUK   |   Together   |   Change Mental Health

