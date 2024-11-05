The Sisterhood… In Session Podcast ON THE ROAD for the very first time!!!

Join Sarah Ridge, the founder of The Sisterhood Networking Group, as she recreates some of her FAVOURITE podcast episodes for you LIVE at the stunning Spitalfields Conservatory in the heart of London.

A podcast host who’s built a business around women supporting women is inviting other founders from across the UK to come and join her as she chats to entrepreneurs sharing their success stories and journeys at her ‘The Sisterhood….In Session’ live event on 7 November, at Spitalfields Conservatory.

Founder of The Sisterhood Networking Group, Sarah Ridge, 53, from Essex, launched ‘The Sisterhood….In Session’ podcast back in March, as a way for her to inspire even more women with what’s possible, and sharing stories of the ups and downs of entrepreneurship to show others they are not alone. She is now taking it on the road, recreating 8 of her favourite episodes LIVE for 100 invited guests. The focus for the day is inspiration, connection and collaboration, where guests can not only listen to the interviews, but also enjoy networking and breakout room sessions, for more chances to connect with each other.

Sarah says “Launching my podcast has been an unexpected joy and I feel privileged to be able to share some incredible business journeys with my listeners. Each episode is full of great insights and sometimes life changing experiences – I can’t wait to revisit some of my most memorable chats on the day.”

She is extremely excited to be welcoming International business strategist and multi-7 figure business owner Lisa Johnson as her Headline Guest. Sarah interviewed Lisa for her podcast back in June and is looking forward to sharing her story with everyone, as Lisa discusses the importance of defining success and what that really means to each of us, past monetary goals. Lisa has overcome many challenges not least being a single mum having to overcome large financial debts. Her journey is truly inspirational and Sarah is proud to have the opportunity to add Lisa to the incredible guest line up.

Sarah’s business, The Sisterhood Networking Group, was created from her desire to create change, and to support other women who were new to entrepreneurship. Her continued growth comes from her rapidly expanding her business into a franchise, which now sees her operating across Essex, Darford, Fareham, Ayrshire and Flintshire with Tunbridge Wells launching soon.

Sarah’s business was born out of her detest for bullies, cliques and pressured peer to peer networking, all of which Sarah has experienced at different points in her life, as well as her own personal need for connection, to help combat the loneliness of working from home.

A seasoned networker, – as an attendee and a host – as well as a podcast host and regular guest at BBC Essex featuring on ‘Sadie’s Soapbox’, Sarah knows how to put people at ease and create connection.

“I don’t ever want anyone to feel alone, isolated or left out, like I have over the years, so

I welcome everyone with open arms”, she said. Knowing that you have somewhere you can go to share your experiences and ask for help if you need it, can mean the difference between you thriving instead of just surviving”.

You will be able to enjoy ALL of the following as part of the day:-

8 LIVE Podcast Episodes

Open Networking

Business Card table

Breakout Rooms – choose from Wellness, Personal Development and Business sessions throughout the day (NB – places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis)

Lunch

Refreshments

Goody Bag

TIMETABLE FOR THE DAY:-

11am – Registration And Breakout Room Bookings Taken

11.30-11.50am – First Podcast Interview – With Leanne Wood….Transformational Mind Coach and Founder Of Amazing Vibrant Life

11.30 – 12 – Breakout Room Sessions Begin

WELLNESS – Kayleigh Dixon ‘Movement Is Medicine’

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – Nat Naaman ‘Setting You Up Strong For 2025’

BUSINESS – Claire Gates-Fleming ‘Higher Self Activation’

12-12.20 – Second Podcast Interview – With Sarah Cawood…..Broadcaster – Influencer – Direct Sales Superstar

12.30-12.50 – Third Podcast Interview – With Sarah Knight….Performance Coach And Founder Of The Ministry Of Midlife

12.30-1pm – Breakout Room Sessions Two

WELLNESS – Lauren Flack – ‘Be InBalance’

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – Lynsey Turner ‘From Exhausted To Empowered: Reclaim Your Energy And Confidence’

BUSINESS – Amanda Watkins – ‘Being Your Brand’

12.50/1-1.40 – Lunch/Open Networking

1.40-2pm – Fourth Podcast Interview – With Naomi Holbrook….The Unconventional Weightloss Coach

2-2.30pm – Breakout Room Sessions Three

WELLNESS – Cat Googe – ‘Laughter Is THE Medicine’

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – Suz Sawtell ‘From Chaos To Crushing It’

BUSINESS – Laura Robinson ‘Social Media Made Simple’

2.10-2.30pm – Fifth Podcast Interview – With Emma Hine….Certified Business Strategist And Author Of The Calibrated Life

2.40-3pm – Sixth Podcast Interview – With Lucia Craddock….Manifestation And Vision Coach – Founder Of High Vibe Vision

3-3.30 – Breakout Room Sessions 4

WELLNESS – Kiran Kaur – ‘Discover Your Psychic Gift’

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT – Kari Roberts ‘Unlock Your Potential’

BUSINESS – Jo Pagett ‘Set Yourself Free From The Corporate Drain’

3.10-3.30 – Seventh Podcast Interview – With Carol Driver….Journalist and PR Expert

3.40-4pm – Final Podcast Interview – HEADLINE GUEST – With Lisa Johnson….International Business Strategist

4pm – Close (then off to karaoke!!!)

Tickets are £109 which includes lunch and all refreshments. All attendees will receive a beautiful goody bag and can leave their business card on a designated table.

Please book ASAP to avoid disappointment as tickets are LIMITED!!!

We can’t wait to welcome you!!!