0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
16/04/2020
,

Essential Guide: Working remotely from home

Home > Featuring on WATC > Essential Guide: Working remotely from home

remote working woman illustration at desk During this time, we have teamed up with some of the UK’s leading experts to bring you essential tips, advice and ideas to help improve your ways of working from home, remote management, continue your career, protect your wellbeing and staying motivated.

With a host of our recent WeAreVirtual playback recordings on wellbeing, managing remotely and thriving in this period, will give you much needed support, ideas and new approaches to how we work virtually.

Discover more below and let’s keep going!

Read our top tips and advice

working from home, balancing career and home life featured

7 simple ways to look after your wellbeing at home

How city workers can stay motivated and sane when working from home during week 4 of lockdown

How to make the most of working from home

woman remote working on video conference call

How to hold effective virtual meetings

desk with laptop, promoted, promotion featured

How to be a successful remote worker

Coronavirus: 10 things to do differently when working from home

flexible working, working from home featured

Top tips for working at home

Hira Ali - Webinar - 800x600 (1)

07/05/2020: WeAreVirtual: Simple Yet Effective Revitalising Stress-busters when Working from Home webinar | Hira Ali

home office, working from home featured

Six in ten office workers believe coronavirus will relax remote working policies in the long run

working from home, balancing career and home life featured

Tips for remote employers and employees | Glassdoor

working mum featured

The environmental benefits of remote working for mothers

Working Mum, returning to work, balance featured

Productivity when working from home | Top tips for remote-working mums

Tech Women virtual conference 2020 advert

Watch on demand our WeAreVirtual webinars

Playback Recording: Craft Smart Emails | Kay White

/ /
Craft Smart Emails – 7 Proven Steps to get your Emails Opened, Read & Responded To It’s easy to think you’ll just bash something out and it will be ‘good enough’. Staring at the screen waiting for a response or wondering if the person has got or read your message is such a waste of […]

Playback recording: Toxic Environments: How to spot them, avoid them, survive & escape them | Nicola Forbes-Taylor

/ /
When I started my career, I had no idea what made an environment toxic. I often turned in on myself – Was it me? Was I not good enough in the role? We can learn and develop ourselves and yet still find situations stress-filled and toxic i.e. poisonous to us. I will share my experiences […]

WeAreVirtual: How to thrive during uncertain times – being resilient AF recording | Lisa Barnwell

/ / /
Being resilient, authentic and fearless comes from within but many leaders look outward for guidance on how to lead. Accessing your own thoughts and beliefs is critical in understanding how and why you respond in certain ways. This short session will deliver laser-focused coaching techniques and cutting-edge tools that will set you up for sustainable […]

WeAreVirtual: The Art of Being Alone webinar recording | Harriet Minter

/
As more of us than ever are working from home, it can be easy for feelings of social isolation and loneliness to creep in. We know the number one challenge for remote workers is feeling like they’re not part of a community so this webinar will address how we can build that community through technology, […]

WeAreVirtual: Remote Working – Surviving & Thriving Webinar | Mairi McHaffie

Recorded live 24 March 2020. In the currently climate we all need to adapt and change. Many of us work from home on a regular basis and have built strategies and working patterns that help us to succeed. Working from home can be great, but as lack of social contact increases our ability to self […]

Want to see more?

See more content and subscribe to our Youtube Channel
ACCESS NOW

Related Posts

Working from home with small children featured
17/04/2020

Working parents: tips for working from home if you have children

,
Unlocking the secret to workplace productivity featured
16/04/2020

Don’t let the working environment impact your productivity

,
working from home, balancing career and home life featured
15/04/2020

7 simple ways to look after your wellbeing at home

, ,
13/04/2020

How city workers can stay motivated and sane when working from home during week 4 of lockdown

, ,

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

COVID-19 Update

WeAreTheCity staff are all working remotely as per the UK government's advisory. We are always looking at ways we can support women in business remotely and have launched a series of FREE virtual events (WeAreVirtual) to help support everyone in their careers and their well being. This could not be possible without the support of our network and we are very thankful for the time given by all of our speakers at these sessions.

WeAreVirtual
X