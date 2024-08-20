From results to the future | What parents can expect on GCSE results day

The lead-up to GCSE results day can be nerve-wracking for both students and parents.

For many, it’s the first major academic milestone that determines the next steps in education or career paths. Whether your child is feeling confident or nervous, being prepared for the day can make a world of difference.

The build-up – What to expect

Nerves and excitement: Expect a mix of emotions. For some, results day brings excitement; for others, it’s a source of anxiety. Either way, emotions will be high. It’s normal. Encourage your child to express their feelings, and let them know that whatever happens, it’s just one step in their journey. Early morning wake-up: Results are usually released in the morning. Schools will open early, so be ready for an early wake-up call. Check your school’s specific opening times to avoid any surprises. Collecting the results: Traditionally, results are collected in person at school, but some schools may offer the option to receive them online. Make sure your child knows how they’ll be getting their results to avoid any last-minute confusion. The reaction: This is the moment of truth. Whether the results are better than expected or not quite what was hoped for, be prepared for a range of emotions. Your child might need space to process their feelings or they might need a big hug. Every child reacts differently.

After the results – what comes next?

Once the initial reaction has passed, it’s time to focus on what happens next. The options available will depend on your child’s results, but here are some common scenarios:

Results are as expected (or better): Fantastic news! Celebrate this achievement together. Now, it’s about planning the next step. Whether it’s A-levels, an apprenticeship or vocational training, this is the time to finalise those plans. Don’t forget to check enrolment dates or deadlines. Results are lower than expected: Disappointing results can feel devastating, but it’s important to keep things in perspective. Discuss the options calmly. Re-sitting exams, considering different courses or looking into apprenticeships can still lead to great futures. Sometimes, a plan B can turn out better than the original. Next steps in education: Many students will be moving on to sixth form or college. Ensure they are clear on what subjects or courses they’ll be taking and that any conditional offers based on GCSE results have been confirmed. University pathways: If your child is considering university in the future, remind them that their next steps, A-levels, BTECs or other qualifications, are what will matter for university applications. GCSE results are important, but they’re just one part of the journey.

Takeaway

Stay calm and supportive: It’s easy to get swept up in the stress of the day, but your role is to stay calm and be supportive. Your child will look to you for guidance, so offer reassurance regardless of the outcome. Sometimes, just knowing that you’re proud of them is enough.

GCSE results day is a significant milestone for your child, but it’s just one moment in their educational journey. As a parent, your support and perspective will help guide them through the day, no matter the outcome. Be there to celebrate their achievements, offer comfort if needed, and help them see that this is just the beginning of their future.