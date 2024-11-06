November
15novAll DayEPAA National Conference 2024 | Glasgow
15/11/2024 All Day(GMT+00:00)
Radisson Blu,
301 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8DL
We realise time and funds are limited for a lot of executive and business support professionals in today’s hardened economy. We take time to curate our progammes, with the ultimate aim of our attendees coming away with real and tangible ROI, which can be utilised straight after the event. At the heart of our agenda is diversity of thought and opinion.
EPAA is not-for-profit, so we do not make profit from our events and commit to paying professional speakers and trainers an honorarium fee.
What is included:
Date – November 15, 2024
We are excited to be heading to Glasgow for our annual national conference 2024 and we have an action-packed day in store!
Our conferences are about challenging the norm, thinking of the future and providing you with very real tangible takeaways.
This event brings together newly in post professionals, with experienced executive and business peers. We encourage knowledge exchange, collaborative discussions, and insightful deliberations on the continuing change of executive and business support roles. We will meaningfully look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our profession, underscored by our strong principles of diversity and inclusivity.
With a brand new line-up of speakers and sessions, you will be sure to leave with a spring in your step, a renewed passion for your role and discover new ways and ideas for career advancement.
We want you to stretch your professional mind and empower leaders and c-suite teams across the UK, through your executive support service.
Schedule for the conference and surrounding events:
From £199
19nov13:3017:30Masculinity in the Workplace 2024
19/11/2024 13:30 - 17:30(GMT+00:00)
19th November 1.30-5.30pm via Zoom The theme for this year is ‘Leading with Heart’. The rapid development of AI is making it more
The theme for this year is ‘Leading with Heart’. The rapid development of AI is making it more pressing than ever to adapt and differentiate ourselves. The leadership skill required in this emerging world will be different than the leadership skills that got us to today, and we need to adapt for the sake of our organisations and for the sake of our careers. Equally the world seems more polarised than ever before with many people leading from hurt with catastrophic impact on those that they are leading. Again, might a new skill set, one that has been traditionally labelled as ‘soft skills’ be exactly what humanity needs right now?
This event is hosted by Roxanne Hobbs and Daniele Fiandaca who will be joined by:
Adah Parris for an introductory keynote – “Leading with Heart: What the machines can’t master”.
Darren Burns for a keynote – “From Leading with Hurt to Leading with Heart”
Xavier Rees, Dr Lalith Wijedoru and Marcia Williams for a panel discussion: “Leading with Heart: Putting it into practice”.
This event will be BSL interpreted.
21nov10:0013:00Growing with purpose: A founders workshop for business success | Startups Magazine
21/11/2024 10:00 - 13:00(GMT+00:00)
Bingham Riverhouse,
61-63 Petersham Road, Richmond, TW10 6UT
As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Startups Magazine is hosting an exclusive morning workshop for founders and business owners.
The event focuses on helping entrepreneurs, especially those facing structural barriers, understand the importance of cash flow and how to design their businesses for profit through purpose.
Hosted at The Bingham Riverside, participants will walk away with practical tools to grow their businesses and make decisions that drive both profit and purpose.
21nov18:0023:59WeAreTechWomen | TechWomen100 Awards Ceremony 2024
21/11/2024 18:00 - 23:59(GMT+00:00)
Queen Elizabeth II Centre
Broad Sanctuary
WeAreTechWomen are thrilled to be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 21 November 2024 at QEII Centre Westminster.
WeAreTechWomen are thrilled to be holding a prestigious awards celebration for all winners, sponsors and judges on the evening of 21 November 2024 at QEII Centre Westminster.
Over the course of the celebration, you will have the opportunity to meet and network with other winners, sponsors and judges, enjoy a three-course meal, wine and sparkling reception.
The evening will be facilitated by David Savage, Group Technology Evangelist at Nash Squared and our very own Dr Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity & WeAreTechWomen.
Over the course of the evening we will be networking and celebrating the achievements of all of our 2024 winners, whilst enjoying the very best in entertainment from our live singers. An evening night not to be missed!
25nov08:3012:00Business and Babies Summit 2024
25/11/2024 08:30 - 12:00(GMT+00:00)
The Conduit
London
Join us for the Business and Babies Summit, a pioneering half-day event supporting female entrepreneurs who balance the demands of
Date: 25th November 2024
Time: 8:30AM – 12PM
Location: The Conduit, London
Key discussions will focus on building a resilient mindset, financial resilience, managing mental health, and setting boundaries as a working parent. Attendees will benefit from invaluable advice and inspiring panel discussions, plus exclusive networking opportunities to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs.
Speakers Include:
– Dr. Dupe Burgess, Founder, Bloomful – Strategies for resilience in the first year, scientific insights.
– Rachel Carrell, CEO, Koru Kids – Financial resilience and redefining narratives around working parents.
– Belinda Jane Batt MSc, CEO, The Flourishing Mother – Resilient mindsets for working mothers.
– Grace Carter, Founder of The Metamorphose Group – Sharing her journey of resilience and moderating key conversations.
Why Attend:
Gain fresh perspectives and actionable strategies, and meet an inspiring community of entrepreneurs and advocates. Whether you’re navigating business ownership, parenthood, or both, this summit will equip you with the support, connections, and knowledge to thrive.
Ticket Information:
Limited availability, reserve your spot today!
29nov08:0015:30WeAreTechWomen | Level Up Hybrid Summit
29/11/2024 08:00 - 15:30(GMT+00:00)
Barclays Bank
Churchill Place, London, E14 5HP
Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have empowered over 13,000 female technologists to enhance their skills and expand their networks.
The 2022 and 2023 Level Up Summits were resounding successes, featuring incredible speakers and discussions centred around our “Barriers for Women in Tech” research. We hosted an array of sessions that provided thought leadership on the obstacles women face in tech, the importance of role models, the role of male allies, sponsorship opportunities, and alternative career paths. Additionally, we offered career skills sessions on overcoming imposter syndrome, building resilience, and improving public speaking. Our delegates also had the opportunity to explore our bustling exhibition village, where they could engage with sponsors, on-site coaches, brand coaches, charities and social media experts.
Building on the success of previous years, the 2024 event promises to be even more impactful. Set to take place in Central London once again, this year’s summit will feature an expanded agenda with a greater emphasis on emerging technologies, leadership development, and actionable strategies for creating more inclusive workplaces. Attendees can look forward to inspiring keynote speeches, panels, group discussions and enhanced networking opportunities. As the tech industry continues to evolve, the 2024 summit aims to equip women with the tools and connections needed to drive meaningful change and secure their place at the forefront of technological advancement.
View the agenda here.