Inspirational Woman: Charlie Barker | Founder, Bumps & Burpees

A time that is unbelievably special but also brings with it a lot of anxiety and uncertainty, especially around what is and isn’t safe.

Founded by award winning author and personal trainer Charlie Barker, the Bumps & Burpees community is one that aims to provide information and motivation to help everyone enjoy their pregnancy and time as a Mum as much as possible. Life as a new and expectant mum brings enough challenges along the way and our goal is to make sure that exercise is not one of them. It is not only about guiding women safely through exercise during this time, but also helping them to fit it into their new lifestyle and hopefully enjoy it too.

Physical and emotional strength is at the forefront of everything we do and helping you to realise the importance of looking after yourself as well as your baby is a big part of what we do. Learning how to keep fit and healthy as a new mum can feel intimidating so Bumps & Burpees is here to guide and motivate.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am 33 years old, a mother of a toddler and about to give birth to my second baby. I live with my toddler and husband in Surrey, and am the founder of Bumps & Burpees. I grew up with a big family, and earned myself a decent amount of pocket money by babysitting and nannying my way through my teenage years so when it came to qualifying as a personal trainer it made so much sense to me to focus on pregnancy and motherhood. I still enjoy the one on one personal training sessions with clients but nowadays most of my time is spent on the business, managing a growing team of trainers, and teaching classes on the Bumps & Burpees membership platform.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I am not someone who has ever had a 5 year plan, or even a 1 year plan up until now. I have very much gone with the flow so far which has allowed me to take on opportunities that I never thought I would and they have got me to where I am today. I always knew that I wanted to work in the fitness industry, then when I qualified as a pre and post natal specialist I started to have ideas of how I could make a difference to this niche market. Over time it has become more about supporting women mentally as well as physically and after experiencing pregnancy and motherhood myself, it changes again and so even though now I have a much better idea of where the business is going, I am constantly allowing my plans to change if I come across things that I might not have anticipated.

You founded Bumps & Burpees – tell us a bit more about this?

Bumps & Burpees was founded to try and support and empower women going through pregnancy and into early motherhood. I found that so many women were admitting defeat as soon as becoming pregnant and assuming that it meant everything had to change and they had to basically sit out of all the things they loved. I felt so passionately about showing them that this does not have to be the case, that they could feel strong and do amazing things whilst they were growing a baby or even after having had their baby. If this meant they brought their baby to training sessions, or the trainer would come to them then that is what we would do. They wouldn’t be “mummy sessions”, they would be regular training sessions that are just tailored to their needs rather than making them feel they were different now. I saw how much difference this made to their confidence and that only spurred me on to grow the business, and now there are trainers all over the country travelling to client’s homes to train them, there is an online platform that they can be a member of that will guide them through their pregnancy and post partum journey and a growing community of incredible women supporting each other.