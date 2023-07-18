0
18/07/2023
Walk the Camino Santiago to Finisterre for Breast Cancer 2023 | Walk the Walk

Walk the Camino Santiago to Finisterre for Breast Cancer

This September, take on the ultimate challenge and journey to the ‘Edge of the World’ on Walk the Walk’s Camino Santiago to Finisterre trip.

Covering 75 miles in just 3 days, this remote less travelled Camino begins on the bustling streets of Santiago. The trip journeys through the Galicia region with miles of forests, unspoilt coastline and beautiful villages. The epic journey ends at the famous lighthouse in Finisterre, the point that was once believed to be the ‘Edge of the World’

Every day enjoy a well-earned lunch to sample the delicious local food and experience the very best of Galician hospitality.

Everyone taking part in the Journey to the Edge of the World 2023 is asked to fundraise for breast cancer. Entrants receive a complete training plan to enjoy the benefits of walking and the money raised will fund research into breast cancer and support those living with cancer.

The Journey to the Edge of the World costs £1,150 and includes 5 nights in 3 & 4* hotel accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis, evening meals, transfers, Trek and Walk the Walk guide, 3 Walk the Walk t-shirts, Camino cap, Bra to decorate, arm warmers, backpack cover, luggage label, Pilgrims passport and full training plan. Flights are not included.

Journey to the Edge of the World departs on 28 September 2023 – 3 October 2023 and is organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

Wendy – Camino Journey to the Edge of the World Walker

The scenery was absolutely stunning – so many wonderful memories including the sunrises, the pine woods on the last day and the first glimpse of the sea. It is one of the best things I have ever done, looking forward to the next challenge”

Sign up now at walkthewalk.org or call the Walk the Walk office on 01483 741430 for more information!

